This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 18 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Teen charged with murder of Anastasia Kriegel allowed to spend Christmas with grandparents

Two teenage boys have been charged with the 14-year-old’s murder.

By Natasha Reid Tuesday 18 Dec 2018, 2:10 PM
52 minutes ago 5,560 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4402590

ONE OF THE teenagers charged with murdering Kildare schoolgirl Anastasia Kriegel will be allowed to spend Christmas Day with his grandparents.

The 14-year-old boy is accused of murdering the schoolgirl at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan in Dublin on 14 May this year.

Her body was discovered at a disused farmhouse, three days after she was reported missing.

Two teenage boys have been charged with the 14-year-old’s murder and are on bail. They cannot be named because they are minors.

One of the accused was before the Central Criminal Court this morning to have his bail varied over Christmas.

Mr Justice Michael White granted the variations and he will now be allowed to go with his parents to his grandparents’ home for Christmas Day and to stay there on Christmas night.

He will also be allowed to go for a walk, accompanied by his parents and/or grandparents, so long as it’s not to the Leixlip area.

The trial of the two teenagers, which is due to last over four weeks, has been set for 29 April next.

Comments have been closed as two people have been charged in the above case.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Natasha Reid

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Woman goes on trial accused of murdering her three-year-old son
    35,662  0
    Fora
    1
    		How Dundalk's Nova Leah plans to help wipe out hospital cyber bugs
    66  0
    The42
    1
    		'He's a prime example of everything that’s wrong at Manchester United' - Ince blasts Lingard
    12,647  20
    DailyEdge
    1
    		5 simple ways to avoid festive burn-out in the run-up to Christmas
    2,010  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Trial of doctor accused of murdering son (3) hears from garda who arrived at scene
    Trial of doctor accused of murdering son (3) hears from garda who arrived at scene
    Father of boy (6) killed after being struck by van says the family forgive the driver
    Teen charged with murder of Anastasia Kriegel allowed to spend Christmas with grandparents
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ release Evofit of suspect in alleged sexual assault in Dublin city
    Gardaí release Evofit of suspect in alleged sexual assault in Dublin city
    Siblings at centre of Roscommon eviction case move back into home
    Man (42) charged in connection with international money laundering investigation
    DUBLIN
    Nurses in Dublin hospital may be told not to turn up over busy New Year period due to visa issues
    Nurses in Dublin hospital may be told not to turn up over busy New Year period due to visa issues
    The Bollocks to Brexit bus drove through Dublin today
    Body of baby found on Dublin beach was a full-term baby girl
    ROSCOMMON
    Taoiseach condemns 'vigilante' attack on repossessed farm house in Roscommon
    Taoiseach condemns 'vigilante' attack on repossessed farm house in Roscommon
    Local TDs condemn attack on repossessed Roscommon farmhouse, but call for negotiations to keep family in home
    Eight injured, vehicles torched and dog killed after raid on repossessed farmhouse in Roscommon

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie