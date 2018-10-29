This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 29 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Germany's Angela Merkel to step down as party leader but remain chancellor, German media reports

Merkel has been the leader of Germany for 13 years and her party’s leader for 18.

By Associated Press Monday 29 Oct 2018, 11:26 AM
19 minutes ago 1,370 Views 9 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4311311
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

GERMAN CHANCELLOR ANGELA Merkel told her conservative party today that she intends to step down as its leader but remain Germany’s chancellor following a pair of state election debacles, German media have reported.

Merkel had previously indicated that she planned to seek another two-year term as leader of her Christian Democratic Union at a party congress in December, but appeared to be moving quickly to acknowledge pressure for renewal.

Merkel has led the CDU since 2000 and has been Germany’s chancellor since 2005.

News agency DPA cited unidentified party sources as saying Merkel told an ongoing CDU leadership meeting that she’s prepared to step down as party leader but intends to remain chancellor.

The mass-circulation daily Bild also reported that she said she won’t run again as party leader.

Merkel’s predecessor, Gerhard Schroeder, stepped down as leader of his center-left Social Democrats in 2004 as his government struggled, but remained chancellor. For years, Merkel insisted that the chancellor should also be party leader.

Merkel currently governs Germany in a “grand coalition” of what traditionally have been the country’s biggest parties — the CDU, its Bavaria-only sister, the Christian Social Union, and the Social Democrats.

Her fourth-term government took office only in March but has become notorious for squabbling.

Yesterday’s election in the central state of Hesse saw both Merkel’s conservative Christian Democratic Union and the center-left Social Democrats lose significant ground, while there were gains for both the Greens and the far-right Alternative for Germany.

Merkel’s party managed an unimpressive win, narrowly salvaging a majority for its regional governing coalition with the Greens.

The debacle followed a battering in a state election in Bavaria two weeks ago for the CSU and the Social Democrats.

The Social Democrats’ leader, Andrea Nahles, demanded Sunday a “clear, binding timetable” for implementing government projects before the coalition faces an already-agreed midterm review next fall.

Nahles declined to comment today on the reports that Merkel might step down as CDU leader.

The chancellor is scheduled to hold a news conference later today. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Leicester helicopter crash: Police appeal for public's 'patience' as investigation continues
    85,050  22
    2
    		'We're okay thanks': Fianna Fáil TDs pour cold water on Casey's plan to join party
    56,920  147
    3
    		Spoiled ballot papers in the Presidential vote ranged from the political to the bizarre
    43,588  57
    Fora
    1
    		Here's a lesson in making staff redundant without causing extra stress at a tough time
    372  0
    2
    		The world of food is a 'lonely old road' - but this investor knows that 'people gotta eat'
    212  0
    3
    		Fewer visitors toured Ireland by bus last year - and not everyone's blaming it on Brexit
    166  0
    The42
    1
    		'I'm a mum of two small girls and work full time. Running is my hobby and I'm on a podium with two Ethiopian girls'
    47,995  21
    2
    		As it happened: Man United vs Everton, Premier League
    32,960  29
    3
    		Leicester's Thai boss killed in helicopter crash
    30,823  8
    DailyEdge
    1
    		5 offerings on Netflix if you plan to scare yourself senseless this weekend
    5,771  0
    2
    		Poll: Do you even bother celebrating Halloween?
    3,317  5
    3
    		What's in my makeup bag? Charlene Flanagan
    3,255  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    DUBLIN
    Dublin's midfield maestro dancing around three in-a-row talk as she enjoys life at the top
    Dublin's midfield maestro dancing around three in-a-row talk as she enjoys life at the top
    Several roads closed as 20,000 people take part in Dublin Marathon
    Dublin's gun crime: '€500 for one that shoots or you can rent one that doesn't for €200'
    PSNI
    Man (22) dies following overnight road collision in Co Tyrone
    Man (22) dies following overnight road collision in Co Tyrone
    Appeal after occupants barricade themselves in bedroom while masked men ransack home
    Police appeal for witnesses after explosive device found in garden in Belfast
    PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
    Why was the campaign so lacklustre? For the same reason 'no-one bothered going to Dublin matches this summer'
    Why was the campaign so lacklustre? For the same reason 'no-one bothered going to Dublin matches this summer'
    Michael D Higgins' speech outlines his plans for the next seven years
    Taoiseach: 'There was an element of anti-Traveller sentiment in the vote'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'He made us champions': Leicester pays tribute to Thai owner
    'He made us champions': Leicester pays tribute to Thai owner
    Leicester's Thai boss killed in helicopter crash
    'Referee made it easy for Man United' - Marco Silva rages at penalty for Martial's 'clear dive'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie