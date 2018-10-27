A new look Angelus broadcast on RTÉ in 2009.

MORE THAN TWO-THIRDS of voters want to keep the Angelus, according to the RTÉ/Red C exit poll taken yesterday.

The exit poll predicted that Ireland will abolish the reference to blasphemy from the Constitution by a margin of about 70% to 30%, but the poll found that people remain fond of the angelus.

Asked “Should RTÉ stop or should it keep broadcasting the Angelus?”, 68% said it should be kept, 21% said it should be stopped and 11% refused to answer.

The Angelus is a Catholic moment of devotion that has its roots from the 12th century when it evolved from a recitation of three Hail Mary prayers following an evening bell.

It was introduced as a one-minute reflection on RTÉ One has been aired daily at 6pm since the inception of RTÉ television in 1962.

The famous bells are also broadcast on RTÉ radio at noon and 6pm.

The Angelus was “revamped” in 2015 when it began taking submissions from the public and has been accompanied by more secular imagery.