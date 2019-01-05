TagsSee other tags
Quiz: How closely were you paying attention to recent animal stories?
2018 was a tough year for many humans – let’s see how their animal counterparts fared.
First up, we were all left in awe in November by how much of an absolute unit Knickers was... but what exactly was he?
AP/PA Images
A cow
A steer
A heifer
A very large dog
Back in January, why were 12 camels kicked out of a camel beauty contest in Saudi Arabia?
Shutterstock
Their humps were not big enough.
They weren't camels, they were poorly disguised horses.
Their owners were injecting them with botox to make their lips and noses look bigger.
The ceremonial headdress they were wearing was too flamboyant.
Michael D Higgins's dogs, Bród and Síoda, drew the ire of presidential runner-up Peter Casey during the election campaign in October. What was the first dog-related expenditure that Casey accused Higgins of using Áras funds for?
RollingNews.ie
Vet bills
Dog food
Grooming bills
Tiny little dog hats
What was feared to be wandering the Fountainstown and Crosshaven areas of Cork this September?
A puma
A wolf
A rabid pine marten
A llama
Also in Cork, but two months later in November, a raccoon was caught in Macroom. What distinctive feature did the animal have?
Shutterstock
Black legs and white feet, so it looked like it was wearing little raccoon shoes.
A strong South Dublin accent.
It had no tail, and so likely couldn't balance very well.
It had one eye, and so likely had poor depth perception.
Several big cats in a German zoo went missing after severe flooding in the area in June. Where were they found?
PA Images
In their cages, in the zoo.
In floodwater, alive, but suffering from hypothermia, prompting a long and daring rescue by local authorities.
In the office of the zoo's CEO.
Across the border in Poland.
A town in Denmark was overrun with deer. What was one method of getting rid of them that locals considered in August?
PA Images
Leave out deer treats laced with a tranquiliser, and then bring them to a nearby nature reserve while they were knocked out.
Place three-storey-tall deer cutouts around the town's perimeter, to scare them off.
Politely ask them to leave.
Use the smell of lion manure to keep them away.
Hundreds of mountain goats in the Olympic National Park in Washington, US, had to be relocated in September, as their addiction to what was causing them to become increasingly aggressive?
Shutterstock
Nicotine from cigarette butts
Human pee
Heroin from discarded needles
Popular video game Fortnite
What caused a fire at London’s Hayward Gallery in September?
Shutterstock
An artwork made of rotting fish unexpectedly exploded.
A stray chihuahua knocked over studio lighting, igniting flammable paint.
A colony of bats living in the attic were disturbed, flew though the gallery, and knocked over an artwork that included lit candles.
A dead mouse in a fuse box.
And finally, a gorilla who learned a modified version of American Sign Language and made friends with Robin Williams died passed away in June. What was her name?
Screenshot/The Gorillia Foundation
Koka
Harambe
Koko
Cocao
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Top dog
Wow, you really paid attention in 2018. You even know that Michael D Higgins has a secret labrador called Fred, don't you?
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Seal of approval
You know your stuff when it comes to animal stories - but maybe a couple of the stranger ones threw you.
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Bear necessities
You know just enough to impress some people with your animal knowledge.
Wikimedia
You scored out of !
Lame duck
Look, you did okay, but you really should pay more attention in 2019.
Wikimedia
You scored out of !
Cat-astrophic
Okay, there was a lot of important stories in 2018, but make some time for the lighter ones in 2019, will you?
Wikimedia
You scored out of !
You Dodo!
Do you even know what an animal is?
