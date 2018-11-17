This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 17 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We are finally seeing a bit of light': Anthony Foley's wife Olive speaks out two years after his death

The Munster rugby legend passed away in October 2016.

By Sean Murray Saturday 17 Nov 2018, 4:28 PM
1 hour ago 8,974 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4345253
Olive Foley spoke at the World Meeting of Families earlier this year
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Olive Foley spoke at the World Meeting of Families earlier this year
Olive Foley spoke at the World Meeting of Families earlier this year
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

THE WIDOW OF Munster Rugby legend Anthony Foley has said she and her family are finally seeing  “a little bit of light” just over two years since his death.

Former head coach Foley passed away suddenly in 2016 at the age of 42.

He was in Paris with the Munster team for a European Champions Cup game against Racing 92 when he died suddenly from a heart rhythm disorder that caused an acute pulmonary edema.

His wife Olive told The Marian Finucane Show on RTÉ Radio One today that the news was broken to her by her mother, and her instincts were to immediately protect their two boys Dan and Tony – who were 8 and 11 at the time.

“The news was the most shocking thing imaginable,” she said. “It was the last thing in the world I ever expected.”

She told the children that “Daddy has died in his sleep”. 

A child psychologist and neighbour advised her to bring the children to Paris, and spend as much time with their dad prior to his funeral.

At the funeral itself, Olive Foley said she had to channel her “inner Anthony” to deliver the eulogy to him.

While Anthony Foley was an inspiration to many from his playing and coaching days, his wife recalled him as a “great family man”. 

Now, after a tough couple of years, she said that her two children are now doing very well. She also singled out Sister Helen Culhane, the founder of the Children’s Grief Centre in Limerick, for helping the children to come to terms with the loss of their father.

“What I love about Helen and all the support team she has is the way that she deals with the children, she said. “They go in and sit down one-on-one and then we’re brought in for the last 10 minutes.

Inevitably, they’ll have spoken about dad or they’ll have told little stories, and then Helen might say something like ‘tell mam about that great story’.

original Ireland players face the Haka in a figure of 8 - Foley's shirt number Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

She said that the family are now talking about Anthony regularly and not avoiding the subject. 

Coming on the day that Ireland face New Zealand, Olive recalled Anthony travelling there during the 1990s and making friends there while playing rugby.

Years later, he swapped shirts with Kiwi legend Jonah Lomu who died in 2015. The jersey is now framed on a wall in their house.

She also recalled the actions of the Ireland players prior to their famous win against the All-Blacks in Chicago in 2016, just a few weeks after Anthony’s death.

“‘What are the Irish players doing? My god, they’re in a figure of eight.’ Then we saw that the Munster players were in the front and I went: ‘My word, Anthony is very present over in Soldier Field today, this is going to be good.’

When they won, that was such an incredible moment for me and the children. That was so, so special.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Poll: Is Leo Varadkar doing a good job as Taoiseach?
    64,530  220
    2
    		'Ireland would like to help': Irish government open to asylum application from Asia Bibi
    45,973  52
    3
    		Torture, petrol bombs and 'garda rats': On the frontline of Drogheda's gang feud
    43,558  44
    Fora
    1
    		Want a UCD Smurfit School MBA? We're teaming up to give one reader a full scholarship
    647  0
    2
    		This year's John Lewis Christmas ad didn't hit the spot. Here's why
    246  0
    3
    		The founders of Voxpro have pumped some cash into Dublin fintech startup Trezeo
    207  0
    The42
    1
    		Ireland relegated from Nations League group as Denmark beat Wales
    38,882  65
    2
    		'There's a lot of nervousness, everyone is very wary of this Irish team'
    31,327  59
    3
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    29,559  10
    DailyEdge
    1
    		An Irish woman who got a job dancing on the John Lewis ad revealed how secretive filming was
    5,767  2
    2
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
    3,791  1
    3
    		7 high-profile women talk about their experience of imposter syndrome
    2,892  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated â¬145k worth of cocaine
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Only journalists and lawyers to be allowed text and tweet in court says Ireland's top judge
    Only journalists and lawyers to be allowed text and tweet in court says Ireland's top judge
    Man to stand trial over 'crude circumcision' of baby boy who had to be hospitalised
    Injunction sought preventing hotel being used as accommodation for asylum seekers
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    PSNI investigate 'vicious and barbaric' paramilitary-style shooting in Derry last night
    PSNI investigate 'vicious and barbaric' paramilitary-style shooting in Derry last night
    Families of bombing victims say they have 'damning proof' police lied about it being 'an IRA own-goal'
    'The fans feel a little bit disappointed at the moment with us... It's their choice not to come'
    GARDAí
    Heroin worth over â¬2 million seized at Dublin Airport
    Heroin worth over €2 million seized at Dublin Airport
    Teenager to appear in court charged with stealing 14 bicycles
    Gardaí renew appeal to find man who has been missing since last month
    DUBLIN
    Schmidt's Ireland look to repeat 2016 feat by beating the All Blacks
    Schmidt's Ireland look to repeat 2016 feat by beating the All Blacks
    'We’re going to need the best performance of our season' - Read
    Man seriously injured in Dublin house fire

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie