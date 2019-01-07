This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 7 January, 2019
'Hospitals need to be places of care': Anti-abortion protest held outside Drogheda hospital

The group is holding placards saying ‘abortion is murder’.

By Elaine Keogh Monday 7 Jan 2019, 11:56 AM
41 minutes ago 4,325 Views 53 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4426701
People stage a protest against abortion at the gates of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital today.
Image: Ciara Wilkinson
People stage a protest against abortion at the gates of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital today.

Image: Ciara Wilkinson
People stage a protest against abortion at the gates of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital today.
Image: Ciara Wilkinson

HALF A DOZEN people who are anti-abortion are holding a protest outside Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, Co Louth today.

One of them is Charles Byrne, who took an unsuccessful legal challenge to the outcome of the referendum on the 8th amendment.

Byrne said today they were a group of concerned citizens and he is protesting because “I deeply and profoundly care about the right to life of every human being.”

“We are here because we believe hospitals need to be places of care through compassion.”

The group is holding placards saying ‘Abortion is murder’, ‘Let him be born’, ‘Killing in progress’, and ‘Let her be born’.

Byrne said that “it is a quiet protest, we are not going to leaflet people.”

The HSE said it is not commenting.

