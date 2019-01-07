'Hospitals need to be places of care': Anti-abortion protest held outside Drogheda hospital

People stage a protest against abortion at the gates of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital today.

HALF A DOZEN people who are anti-abortion are holding a protest outside Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, Co Louth today.

One of them is Charles Byrne, who took an unsuccessful legal challenge to the outcome of the referendum on the 8th amendment.

Byrne said today they were a group of concerned citizens and he is protesting because “I deeply and profoundly care about the right to life of every human being.”

“We are here because we believe hospitals need to be places of care through compassion.”

The group is holding placards saying ‘Abortion is murder’, ‘Let him be born’, ‘Killing in progress’, and ‘Let her be born’.

Byrne said that “it is a quiet protest, we are not going to leaflet people.”

The HSE said it is not commenting.