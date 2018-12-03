Former site of Apollo House sold for over €50 million

What the proposed building will look like. Source: Savills

THE FORMER APOLLO House site in Dublin has been sold for in excess of €50 million.

The office block, which has since been demolished, became the focus of national news in late 2016 when it was occupied by homeless people and activists under the banner of the Home Sweet Home campaign.

Situated on Tara Street in Dublin city centre, the 0.72-acre site comes with full planning permission for a 10-storey over-basement predominantly office building extending to approximately 12,622 sq m (135,863 sq ft).

Demolition work at the site earlier this year. Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

There will also be ground floor retail, café, bar and restaurant units. The site was bought by Pat Crean & Partners.

Designed by award-winning architects Henry J Lyons and MOLA, the new building will feature a double basement with 40 car parking spaces and 166 bicycle spaces, and shower and toilet facilities.

Savills Ireland, which handled the sale, said a wrap-around terrace on the eighth floor will give panoramic views of the Dublin docklands.

What the proposed building will look like.

Mark Reynolds, Savills’ Director of Development and Consultancy, said there was a lot of interest in the site as it was “one of the few sites with development potential remaining in Dublin’s Central Business District”.

“There is still strong demand in Dublin for quality office stock in good locations,” he added.

Tara Street is close to Grafton Street, St Stephen’s Green and Trinity College, as well as public transport including bus, DART and Luas routes.

In the last two years, office-based employment in Dublin has risen by 8%, with an additional 18,800 office-based jobs created in that time.

Sectors such as financial services, professional and technical services, information and communications technology, and public and private administration now account for almost 37% of all jobs in the capital.