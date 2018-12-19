This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 19 December, 2018
'Beyond redemption': Appeal after defibrillator stolen from rural Limerick community

It had been attached to a wall at the home of a local priest adjacent to the local parish church.

By David Raleigh Wednesday 19 Dec 2018, 7:18 AM
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/ms.nen
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/ms.nen

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for information after a defibrillator was stolen from a rural community in Co Limerick.

The defibrillator, which can be used to kickstart a person’s heart should they suffer a sudden cardiac arrest, had been attached to a wall at the home of a local priest adjacent to the local parish church.

Sean Lynch, a locally based Fianna Fáil councillor, described the theft as an act “beyond redemption”.

“A stolen defibrillator is very similar to a stolen life buoy, it could result in a stolen life,” said Lynch, a retired detective garda.

“There are certain people trained to use the defibrillator and it is of no use to anybody else. Why somebody would take it is beyond me.”

Gardaí said they believe the defibrillator was stolen sometime between last Wednesday and last Friday.

“Anyone who has it should return it and anyone who has information on where it is should assist gardai in their investigation,” Lynch said.

That’s beyond redemption. That should not be happening in this day and age.

In a direct appeal to the thief, he added: “Just return it or leave it somewhere and phone the gardaí and let them know.”

“These machines save lives and the very same person who took it may need it one day or their relatives may need it…they should remember that.”

Sergeant Ber Leetch, of Henry Street Garda Station, agreed the theft was “shocking”.

She said gardaí were harvesting CCTV footage from the surrounding locality “in an effort to find out more”.

“This defibrillator could be required at any time and could save a person’s life, so if anybody knows anything about this theft please contact your local garda station,” Leetch said.

David Raleigh

