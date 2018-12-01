Appeal for public's help in finding missing 26-year-old woman

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for help in locating a 26-year-old woman missing from Dublin.

Maria Jurickova’s family last made contact with her on Tuesday 6 November.

Originally from Slovakia, Maria is described as 5ft 9 inches in height, of average build, with green eyes and blonde hair.

It is not known what Maria was last wearing.

Gardaí and Maria’s family are concerned for her welfare and anyone who has seen her or who can assist in locating Maria is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01-6668600, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.