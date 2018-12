GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for help in tracing the whereabouts of a 53-year-old woman missing from Bluebell in Dublin.

Martina Crowley was last seen on 23 December near Cabra in Dublin 7.

She is described 5ft 5in in height, of slight build with shoulder-length brown hair. Martina was last seen wearing pink and blue pyjamas and runners.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600.