Appeal launched to help locate whereabouts of missing 16-year-old Donna Marie Maughan

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have launched a public appeal to locate the whereabouts of missing 16-year-old Donna Marie Maughan.

Donna was last seen when she left her home at 10am on Saturday.

She is described as being 5′ 5″ in height, of slight build, with long blonde hair.

When last seen, Donna was wearing a red jacket, jeans and runners.

Anyone with information that could lead to her whereabouts is being asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01-6666000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.