This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 19 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Appeal launched to help locate whereabouts of missing 16-year-old Donna Marie Maughan

Donna was last seen at 10am on Saturday when she left home.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 19 Nov 2018, 7:05 AM
1 hour ago 5,370 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4346461
Donna Marie Maughan
Image: Garda Press Office
Donna Marie Maughan
Donna Marie Maughan
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have launched a public appeal to locate the whereabouts of missing 16-year-old Donna Marie Maughan.

Donna was last seen when she left her home at 10am on Saturday.

She is described as being 5′ 5″ in height, of slight build, with long blonde hair.

When last seen, Donna was wearing a red jacket, jeans and runners.

Anyone with information that could lead to her whereabouts is being asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01-6666000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		16-year-old admits assault after former Welsh rugby captain suffers homophobic attack
    69,915  56
    2
    		Wet wipes and sanitary products cause over 500 sewage blockages every month
    55,216  51
    3
    		Michael D Higgins and Shane Ross fly out with congrats for Ireland's win over All Blacks
    50,848  97
    Fora
    1
    		Here's how you can boost staff morale during the dark winter months
    248  0
    The42
    1
    		Analysis: The Jacob Stockdale try that downed the All Blacks in Dublin
    66,939  36
    2
    		The biggest misconception about the Irish team was exposed again on Thursday night
    42,153  60
    3
    		As it happened: Munster SHC final, Ulster SFC semi-finals, Leinster SHC semi-finals - Sunday club GAA match tracker
    37,957  5
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Can you match these Friends quotes to the character that delivered them?
    19,485  4
    2
    		Beauty Q: Do you use primer under your makeup, or do you think it's a complete waste of time?
    8,338  2
    3
    		'Whatever the priest said, I went by': Here's women explaining why they voted for the Eighth Amendment back in 1983
    5,309  9

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated â¬145k worth of cocaine
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    DUBLIN
    Appeal launched to help locate whereabouts of missing 16-year-old Donna Marie Maughan
    Appeal launched to help locate whereabouts of missing 16-year-old Donna Marie Maughan
    How I Spend My Money: A sales worker on €70,000 saving €1,000 a month for a mortgage
    Garda probe after woman suffers serious injury in fall from window at Dublin city centre hotel
    IRELAND
    Hansen to decide on future next month as Ireland hope to hang onto Schmidt
    Hansen to decide on future next month as Ireland hope to hang onto Schmidt
    Michael D Higgins and Shane Ross fly out with congrats for Ireland's win over All Blacks
    Analysis: The Jacob Stockdale try that downed the All Blacks in Dublin
    LEO VARADKAR
    Taoiseach denies early election plan and accuses Fianna FÃ¡il of dragging out agreement talks
    Taoiseach denies early election plan and accuses Fianna Fáil of dragging out agreement talks
    Martin tells Fine Gael: 'Don't give us any lectures about responsible politics'
    Taoiseach promises to raise top rate of tax to €50k over next five years
    FINE GAEL
    Fine Gael to follow GAA footsteps with new disciplinary rules
    Fine Gael to follow GAA footsteps with new disciplinary rules
    FG warns FF: 'We are election ready. The printing machines are oiled, the photos are taken'
    Poll: Is Leo Varadkar doing a good job as Taoiseach?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie