Gardaí in Dublin renew appeal for missing 18-year-old Dylan Keogh

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing 18-year-old.

Investigating gardaí believe Dylan Keogh was last seen in the Clontarf area last Friday, 11 January, between 9.30pm and 10.30pm.

Dylan is described as being 5’8″, of medium build, with long black hair and brown eyes.

He has a scar on the left-hand side of his forehead.

When last seen Dylan was wearing a navy onesie, black runners and a blue bandana on his forehead.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí at Ballymun Garda Station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.