Appeal to find 41-year-old man missing from his home in Cork

GARDAÍ IN CORK have appealed for the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of Owen Hosford, missing from his home in Douglas since this morning.

The 41-year-old was last seen when he left his home this morning at 7.40am driving a black Kia Picanto.

He is described as 5ft 1” in height, of stocky build, with short brown hair and blue/green eyes.

Owen was wearing a navy hoodie, grey tracksuit bottoms and tanned running shoes when he was last seen.

Anyone with information should contact gardaí in Togher on 021-4947120 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.