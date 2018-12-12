Appeal for witnesses after female allegedly sexually assaulted in Dublin

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN investigating an alleged sexual assault on a female in the earlier hours of Sunday morning are appealing for witnesses.

The incident is believed to have happened in the vicinity of the Shelbourne Road, Ballsbridge, Merrion Road, and Serpentine Avenue areas of Dublin 4 between 12.43am and 2.14am.

Gardaí also have a particular interest in the movements of the woman in the Mountjoy area of Dublin 1 between 2.14am until 3.44am.

The woman has described the male suspect as being in his late 20s or early 30s, with a short beard, glasses, short dark hair and a short sleeved shirt.

She was wearing a long black dress and the incident happened in a car.

Gardaí are appealing to:

Anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the Shelbourne Road, Ballsbridge, Merrion Road, and Serpentine Avenue areas between 12.43am and 2.14am.

Anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the Mountjoy Square area of Dublin 1 between 2.14am and 3.44am on Sunday

Any motorists with dashcam footage relating to the above times and locations.

Any other information that may assist the investigation.

Witnesses or anyone who can assist the investigation are asked to contact gardaí at Irishtown Garda Station on 01 666 9600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.