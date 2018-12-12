This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 12 December, 2018
Appeal for witnesses after female allegedly sexually assaulted in Dublin

The incident is believed to have happened between 12.43am and 2.14am on Sunday morning.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 12 Dec 2018, 2:04 PM
1 hour ago 10,680 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4390925
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN investigating an alleged sexual assault on a female in the earlier hours of Sunday morning are appealing for witnesses. 

The incident is believed to have happened in the vicinity of the Shelbourne Road, Ballsbridge, Merrion Road, and Serpentine Avenue areas of Dublin 4 between 12.43am and 2.14am. 

Gardaí also have a particular interest in the movements of the woman in the Mountjoy area of Dublin 1 between 2.14am until 3.44am. 

The woman has described the male suspect as being in his late 20s or early 30s, with a short beard, glasses, short dark hair and a short sleeved shirt. 

She was wearing a long black dress and the incident happened in a car. 

Gardaí are appealing to:

  • Anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the Shelbourne Road, Ballsbridge, Merrion Road, and Serpentine Avenue areas between 12.43am and 2.14am. 
  • Anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the Mountjoy Square area of Dublin 1 between 2.14am and 3.44am on Sunday
  • Any motorists with dashcam footage relating to the above times and locations. 
  • Any other information that may assist the investigation. 

Witnesses or anyone who can assist the investigation are asked to contact gardaí at Irishtown Garda Station on 01 666 9600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station. 

