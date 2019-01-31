This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Thursday 31 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'A historic cold': Arctic blast continues to sweep across US Midwest

At least eight people have died in the polar vortex with the fear of hypothermia rising.

By AFP Thursday 31 Jan 2019, 1:48 PM
12 minutes ago 1,028 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4469808

Minnesota Fire A firefighter in St. Paul, Minnesota Source: David Joles/PA Images

A BRUTAL COLD wave moved eastward today after bringing temperatures in the United States Midwest lower than those in Antarctica, grounding flights, closing schools and businesses and raising fears of hypothermia.

At least eight people have now died in the polar vortex with some media outlets reporting as many as 12 deaths from the extreme weather. 

Mail deliveries were suspended and people were encouraged to stay home in nearly a dozen states where the mercury plunged into negative double digits, the worst freeze to grip the region in a generation.

A blast of Arctic air has caused surreal scenes throughout the region, such as steam rising off of Lake Michigan – the result of extremely cold air passing over warmer water below.

Parts of Niagara Falls froze and blocks of ice-covered the river winding through downtown Chicago.  

America’s third city was in the direct path of the harsh weather and experienced its second-coldest day ever. Chicago was on track to break new records overnight when temperatures were forecast to reach their lowest points in the early hours of today. 

“This is a historic cold, obviously,” Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel told a news conference last night. 

“They are life-threatening temperatures, and they should be treated accordingly,” he cautioned. 

More than 1,800 flights have been canceled at Chicago’s two major airports, while rail operator Amtrak cancelled train services from its city-centre hub.

The US Postal Service suspended deliveries in parts of Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, the Dakotas and Nebraska. 

Winter Weather A person walks along the lakeshore in Chicago Source: Kiichiro Sato/PA Images

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service (NWS) has said that temperatures will remain 25 to 45 degrees below average throughout today, with wind chill values as low as -32 to -48 Celsius.

“The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as five minutes,” NWS has said. 

Illinois, Michigan, and Wisconsin have all implemented emergency measures.

Authorities and health experts warned that frostbite and hypothermia could set in within minutes in the extreme cold. 

Warming centers were opened for vulnerable residents such as the elderly and shelter capacities increased for the homeless, including the approximately 16,000 people estimated to live on the streets of Chicago.  

In Chicago and Minneapolis, buses were used as roving warming shelters for the homeless. 

Chicago’s regional electric train service was canceled due to wire problems caused by the freezing temperatures, as gas burners heated rail switches to keep trains moving on a reduced schedule. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'A tremendous loss': Tributes paid to priest who died in 'freak accident' at Laois parochial house
    82,919  21
    2
    		Colder than Antarctica: People told to stay home in a dozen states as big freeze grips America
    58,426  57
    3
    		Taoiseach tells Theresa May over the phone: 'The latest developments have reinforced the need for a backstop'
    53,130  86
    Fora
    1
    		'I used to get stressed trying to keep my inbox to zero. These days, I let the emails build up'
    399  0
    2
    		Ryanair wants more brands for its airline group - but it may not find any easy targets
    328  0
    3
    		'It's not just a man and his dog': Echelon's boss says negative 'myths' surround data centres
    218  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Liverpool v Leicester, Spurs v Watford, Premier League match tracker
    47,342  22
    2
    		Van der Flier set for Ireland's seven shirt as Henshaw lined up for 15
    46,430  151
    3
    		Another twist in the Premier League title race as Liverpool frustrated by Leicester
    35,156  90
    DailyEdge
    1
    		We've heard from Twitter, but what is Zac Efron's take on Ted Bundy?
    4,087  0
    2
    		Chris O'Dowd said he could see Saoirse Ronan as his niece in a Bridesmaids sequel
    3,867  0
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Wednesday
    3,549  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    CRIME
    Three boys only cautioned after alleged sexual assault of girl outside local disco, Dáil hears
    Three boys only cautioned after alleged sexual assault of girl outside local disco, Dáil hears
    Jason Molyneux murder: Gardaí appeal for information on the anniversary of his death
    Canadian landscaper pleads guilty to murders of eight men linked to Toronto's gay community
    COURTS
    Bouncer found guilty of manslaughter of Galway publican
    Bouncer found guilty of manslaughter of Galway publican
    Suspended sentence for man who repeatedly sexually assaulted young girl he was babysitting
    Witness in slurry pit murder trial claims her relationship with accused was a 'seedy affair'
    HEALTH
    Breakfast may not be the most important meal of the day after all
    Breakfast may not be the most important meal of the day after all
    'The relationship between nurses and the HSE is like a bad marriage': Nurses on strike all over country
    Three-quarters of Irish people support nurses as 24-hour strike kicks off around the country
    DUBLIN
    2017 and 2018 All-Ireland winning captain and Player of the Year to lead Dublin again
    2017 and 2018 All-Ireland winning captain and Player of the Year to lead Dublin again
    Water supply in parts of Dublin disrupted following burst water main
    'Residents are really pissed off': Dublin City Council plans expansion of city parking zones into suburbs

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie