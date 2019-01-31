'A historic cold': Arctic blast continues to sweep across US Midwest

A firefighter in St. Paul, Minnesota Source: David Joles/PA Images

A BRUTAL COLD wave moved eastward today after bringing temperatures in the United States Midwest lower than those in Antarctica, grounding flights, closing schools and businesses and raising fears of hypothermia.

At least eight people have now died in the polar vortex with some media outlets reporting as many as 12 deaths from the extreme weather.

Mail deliveries were suspended and people were encouraged to stay home in nearly a dozen states where the mercury plunged into negative double digits, the worst freeze to grip the region in a generation.

A blast of Arctic air has caused surreal scenes throughout the region, such as steam rising off of Lake Michigan – the result of extremely cold air passing over warmer water below.

Parts of Niagara Falls froze and blocks of ice-covered the river winding through downtown Chicago.

America’s third city was in the direct path of the harsh weather and experienced its second-coldest day ever. Chicago was on track to break new records overnight when temperatures were forecast to reach their lowest points in the early hours of today.

“This is a historic cold, obviously,” Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel told a news conference last night.

“They are life-threatening temperatures, and they should be treated accordingly,” he cautioned.

More than 1,800 flights have been canceled at Chicago’s two major airports, while rail operator Amtrak cancelled train services from its city-centre hub.

The US Postal Service suspended deliveries in parts of Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, the Dakotas and Nebraska.

A person walks along the lakeshore in Chicago Source: Kiichiro Sato/PA Images

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service (NWS) has said that temperatures will remain 25 to 45 degrees below average throughout today, with wind chill values as low as -32 to -48 Celsius.

“The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as five minutes,” NWS has said.

Illinois, Michigan, and Wisconsin have all implemented emergency measures.

Authorities and health experts warned that frostbite and hypothermia could set in within minutes in the extreme cold.

Warming centers were opened for vulnerable residents such as the elderly and shelter capacities increased for the homeless, including the approximately 16,000 people estimated to live on the streets of Chicago.

In Chicago and Minneapolis, buses were used as roving warming shelters for the homeless.

Chicago’s regional electric train service was canceled due to wire problems caused by the freezing temperatures, as gas burners heated rail switches to keep trains moving on a reduced schedule.