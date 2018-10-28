This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Garda probe after car mounts pavement and strikes three people in Ardee

Two young women and a man aged 53 were struck by the car shortly after 1am.

By Daragh Brophy Sunday 28 Oct 2018, 5:01 PM
Ardee, Co Louth.
Image: Google Streetview
Ardee, Co Louth.
Ardee, Co Louth.
Image: Google Streetview

GARDAÍ IN ARDEE are appealing for information after a car mounted a footpath and struck three people in the early hours of the morning.

Two young women – aged 20 and 21 – and a man aged 53 were struck by silver Vauxhall Vectra. 

It happened at around 1.16am at Market Street in the Co Louth town.

The car was later found crashed and abandoned a short distance away.

The three people injured were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda for treatment.

Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, gardaí say. 

Investigating officers are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information or dash-cam footage to contact: 

  • Ardee Garda Station on 041-687 1134
  • The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111
  • Or any Garda Station

