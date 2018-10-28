Garda probe after car mounts pavement and strikes three people in Ardee

GARDAÍ IN ARDEE are appealing for information after a car mounted a footpath and struck three people in the early hours of the morning.

Two young women – aged 20 and 21 – and a man aged 53 were struck by silver Vauxhall Vectra.

It happened at around 1.16am at Market Street in the Co Louth town.

The car was later found crashed and abandoned a short distance away.

The three people injured were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda for treatment.

Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, gardaí say.

Investigating officers are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information or dash-cam footage to contact: