Post-mortem due to be carried out on body of woman found with severe injuries in Ardee

Elizabeth's body was found with severe injuries in a house in Ardee yesterday.

A POST-MORTEM is due to be carried out today on the body of a woman found with serious injuries in a house in Louth.

The body of the woman – named locally as Elizabeth Piotrowska – was found in a house in the Clonmore area of Ardee at around 11.30am yesterday morning.

It is believed that the body was found with severe injuries.

A 32-year-old man was arrested in the town later and is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of The Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Drogheda Garda Station.

Gardaí said yesterday that no one else was being sought and that they were following a definite line of inquiry.

“We have so far one person arrested. We’re not looking for anyone else. There are a number of other people who are assisting the investigations,” superintendent Des McTiernan.

“We have the person who we believe was involved in the incident arrested and detained in Drogheda Garda Station,” he said, telling reporters there was no further danger to the public arising from the crime.

He would not comment on whether a weapon had been found. However, it is understood a large blade was recovered by investigating gardaí.

Elzbieta is originally from Poland. She had been living in the house with her family before her death. The family has been living in Ireland for the last 10 years.

A post-mortem is scheduled to be carried out on her body later today.

With reporting from Garreth MacNamee and Adam Daly