A MAN IS due in court tomorrow morning charged in relation to the murder of Elzbieta Piotrowska.

The man, who is in his 30s, is due to appear at Drogheda District Court at 10am.

Elzbieta was originally from Poland. She had been living in the house with her family before her death. The family has been living in Ireland for the last 10 years.

Her body was found in a house in the Clonmore area of Ardee at around 11.30am yesterday morning.