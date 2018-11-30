This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 30 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Argentina are to use Brexit to increase their claims on the Falkland Islands

If Britain leaves the European Union without a deal, the Falklands’ economy could be dealt a hammer blow.

By AFP Friday 30 Nov 2018, 7:28 AM
1 hour ago 6,095 Views 22 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4368357
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

ADDING TO HER EU divorce dramas, Prime Minister Theresa May is on a landmark visit to Argentina for the G20 summit where her hosts are using Brexit to advance their claim on Britain’s Falkland Islands.

May arrived late last night on the first visit by a British premier to the Argentine capital since the 1982 Falklands War between the two countries in what is being seen in Buenos Aires as a chance to improve ties.

However, the 3,400 Falkland Islanders insist their British sovereignty remains non-negotiable and say a proper thaw in their relations with Argentina remains distant.

They have reason to be worried about Brexit: if Britain leaves the European Union without a deal, the Falklands’ economy – heavily reliant on tariff-free squid exports to EU member Spain – could face a hammer blow.

Argentine Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie made waves last month, saying Buenos Aires would exploit Brexit to enhance its diplomatic push for the Falklands.

Britain’s sovereignty claim to the islands, known in the Spanish-speaking world as the Malvinas, dates back to 1765 and it has held permanent administration since 1833.

Argentina G20 Summit Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May greets Argentinian officials upon her arrival to the Ministro Pistarini international airport in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Source: Martin Mejia

Buenos Aires claims the barren, windswept islands, 400 kilometres from the Argentine coast, are occupied Argentine territory.

Argentina’s then-ruling military junta invaded on 2 April 1982 but surrendered on 14 June to a British task force after a brief but intense and bloody war.

‘More connectivity’

Faurie told AFP ahead of the summit that Buenos Aires was discussing with London the possibility of “creating more connectivity to the islands”.

“There is a lot of room still to grow in terms of confidence and trust between the two countries,” he said.

Our expectation is that the rebuilding of bilateral trust… will constitute a sort of substantive material to discuss all other issues about the sovereignty of the Malvinas.

Once Britain is outside the EU in March 2019, the 27 other states will no longer be obliged to support London’s sovereignty position.

Brexit is also an opportune moment for Anglo-Argentine ties: Britain is seeking new trade partners outside the EU while Argentina needs to find ways out of an economic crisis.

“Post-Brexit, (Argentines) are imagining that if the Falkland Islands has to get its economic act in order, that may open up channels,” Richard Lapper, a South America specialist at Chatham House, the Royal Institute of International Affairs think-tank in London, told AFP.

The big prize for Britain is the prospect of very cheap agricultural imports.
The Argentines may say they only want to do a deal on food if we have a side agreement on the Falklands.

Jimena Blanco, Americas chief and Argentina expert at risk analysts and strategic forecasters Verisk Maplecroft, said President Mauricio Macri had moved away from the Falklands “sabre-rattling” of his nationalist predecessor Cristina Kirchner.

Macri’s Falklands policy-makers “have a more moderate approach,” she told AFP.

“There is an understanding that the war, and confrontation under Kirchner, made a lot of damage that cannot be undone by one administration.

It needs to become a sustained state policy whereby future generations of Falkland Islanders no longer see Argentina as a threat but more as a neighbour that they might want to have a special relationship with.

No-deal Brexit threat

As an EU member state’s overseas territory, the Falkland Islands enjoy tariff- and quota-free access to the European single market.

Some 94 percent of fisheries exports go to the EU, contributing 40 percent of the islands’ GDP and a third of government revenue.

The second-biggest sector is meat and wool exports.

It is estimated that a no-deal Brexit would shrink the Falklands government’s revenue by up to 16 percent, damaging its ability to deliver public services and invest in roads and hospitals.

Tariffs would “wipe out the EU as a market for meat exports”, while there “really isn’t an alternative market” for its squid than southern Europe, said Richard Hyslop, senior policy advisor to the Falkland Islands government.

“The fishing industry is a huge success story for the Falklands and we don’t want to see anything happen that damages that,” he told AFP.

Even so, establishing alternative trade links with Argentina seems a long way off.

Their sovereignty claim is enshrined in the constitution and Kirchner-era legislation aimed at frustrating the Falklands economy remains in place.

“Certainly I don’t think anyone’s looking at direct trade with Argentina,” said Teslyn Barkman, the Falklands lawmaker responsible for Brexit, the EU and natural resources.

“Regardless of Brexit, they would be trying to find opportunities to work this sovereignty conversation into any development,” she told AFP.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (22)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Convicted murderer admits killing 90 people, may be 'most prolific serial killer in US history'
    36,240  38
    2
    		Poll: Should the Government introduce a Cold Weather Payment for severe weather events?
    30,044  124
    3
    		Severe traffic at Dublin's Port Tunnel as motorists face rain and gridlock
    29,344  44
    Fora
    1
    		Want a UCD Smurfit School MBA? We're teaming up to give one reader a full scholarship
    887  0
    2
    		Tayto Park is planning a second roller coaster 'that will make people stop and stare'
    487  0
    3
    		Pest Pulse wants to bring much-needed tech to the 'unglamorous' world of pest control
    182  0
    The42
    1
    		'I was only trying to add an extra zero onto Conor's contract!'
    52,431  76
    2
    		Botha puts differences with Stander aside to renew friendly rivalry at Munster
    27,449  16
    3
    		'It taught me to enjoy rugby because there's a lot of worse jobs you could be doing'
    26,222  7
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Once the heartthrob of the jungle, Nick Knowles' old fashioned views are less than lust-worthy
    7,196  5
    2
    		After years of dating in secret, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx look set to wed... it's The Dredge
    7,001  0
    3
    		Stefanie Preissner summing up the millennial mindset on Cutting Edge will resonate with many
    6,845  4

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Man charged over fatal Monaghan crash on Tuesday night
    Man charged over fatal Monaghan crash on Tuesday night
    Man on trial for alleged sexual assault on sleeping woman
    A hotel to be used for Direct Provision is still in the middle of a sale dispute
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ to commence Operation Open City today as Christmas road safety strategy is launched
    Gardaí to commence Operation Open City today as Christmas road safety strategy is launched
    Man charged over alleged 7-year online harassment campaign against number of women
    Four men arrested in relation to assault on referee after soccer match
    DUBLIN
    All-Ireland club champions appoint successful Tipperary underage boss
    All-Ireland club champions appoint successful Tipperary underage boss
    Severe traffic at Dublin's Port Tunnel as motorists face rain and gridlock
    Man who touched woman with penis on Dublin Bus claimed he was urinating at the time, court hears
    LIVERPOOL
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    As it happened: PSG v Liverpool, Tottenham v Inter - Champions League tracker

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie