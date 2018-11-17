This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 17 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Wreck of missing Argentine submarine discovered almost a year to the day since it disappeared

“Can you imagine? There were 44 boys who were alive when they got on the submarine.”

By AFP Saturday 17 Nov 2018, 1:28 PM
1 hour ago 8,494 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4345096
Relatives attending a vigil on the one-year anniversary on Thursday
Image: Vicente Robles/PA Images
Relatives attending a vigil on the one-year anniversary on Thursday
Relatives attending a vigil on the one-year anniversary on Thursday
Image: Vicente Robles/PA Images

THE WRECKAGE OF an Argentine navy submarine that exploded and disappeared a year ago was located in the Atlantic Ocean yesterday, the navy said, crushing any remaining hope for relatives of the 44 crew.

There has been “positive identification of the ARA San Juan,” at a depth of 800 meters, the navy said on Twitter.

The Seabed Constructor, a vessel owned by US search firm Ocean Infinity, made the discovery. It had set out in September on the latest attempt to find the San Juan, whose disappearance cost the navy’s top officer his job.

The navy lost contact with the San Juan on November 15 last year, about 450 kilometres from the Argentine coast while it travelled northward from the country’s southern tip.

“I still had hopes that they could be alive,” Luis Niz, the father of a missing sailor, told reporters, even though President Mauricio Macri’s government had already declared there were no survivors.

“We are with the other relatives. They are going to show us the photos. They say that our youngsters are inside,” said Yolanda Mendiola, the mother of crewman Leandro Cisneros, 28.

We are all destroyed here.

The discovery came the day after a ceremony, which Macri attended, at the San Juan’s Mar del Plata base on the first anniversary of its disappearance.

It also came just before the Seabed Constructor was to leave for maintenance in South Africa. Before setting off, the searchers decided to check an area which bad weather had previously prevented them from examining.

They “decided to do a new search and, thanks to God, it was able to find the zone,” navy spokesman Rodolfo Ramallo told Todo Noticias TV.

“Now another chapter opens. From the analysis of the state in which the submarine has been found, we will see how to proceed,” he said.

The ‘last’ chance

The Seabed Constructor is equipped with cameras that can be submerged to a depth of 6,000 meters. It was to receive a reward of $7.5 million if it found the missing sub.

Before the latest search mission began, Luis Tagliapietra, whose son Alejandro was a lieutenant on the San Juan, described it as “the last opportunity to find them”.

Ocean Infinity was also assigned the task of hunting for Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 which vanished without trace in March 2014 en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.

Finding the sub’s wreckage “is going to permit us to know more about this tragedy. At this depth we ought to be able to inspect and determine the cause of the accident,” an Argentine naval officer said, requesting anonymity.

Experts say the sub would have been crushed by water pressure once it dropped below about 600 meters. They favor a hypothesis in which water entered through a defective valve of the submarine’s snorkel, triggering the tragedy.

The loss of the San Juan was one of the world’s worst submarine disasters in decades, and the first major tragedy to hit Argentina’s navy since the Falklands War in 1982. Argentina, which refers to the islands as Las Malvinas, lost the war to Britain.

Argentina’s navy has been fiercely criticized for its handling of the case since first reporting the submarine overdue at Mar del Plata on November 16, 2017.

It was only several days into the tragedy that navy officials acknowledged the old, German-built submarine had reported a problem with its batteries in its final communication of November 15.

Nearly 10 days later, the navy confirmed there had been an explosion on board, which experts said was likely linked to the battery problem.

Several senior officers were dismissed, including navy chief Marcelo Srur.

An air and sea search involved 13 countries, but the majority withdrew before the end of 2017.

Authorities have opened a criminal investigation and families of the missing crew had kept pressure on the government not to give up on the search.

“Now we want to know what happened,” said Mendiola, calling for punishment of anyone guilty in the case.

Can you imagine? There were 44 boys who were alive when they got on the submarine.

© AFP 2018 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Gardaí investigating fatal shooting of Clive Staunton (50) in Leixlip appeal for witnesses
    75,356  29
    2
    		Poll: Is Leo Varadkar doing a good job as Taoiseach?
    45,372  192
    3
    		Torture, petrol bombs and 'garda rats': On the frontline of Drogheda's gang feud
    41,666  44
    Fora
    1
    		Want a UCD Smurfit School MBA? We're teaming up to give one reader a full scholarship
    634  0
    2
    		The founders of Voxpro have pumped some cash into Dublin fintech startup Trezeo
    180  0
    The42
    1
    		Ireland relegated from Nations League group as Denmark beat Wales
    37,742  64
    2
    		'There's a lot of nervousness, everyone is very wary of this Irish team'
    30,691  59
    3
    		Van der Flier to start for Ireland against All Blacks as Dan Leavy ruled out
    29,094  62
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Jude Law proved he's a bit of a dry shite by berating Eddie Redmayne's love of reality TV
    5,692  3
    2
    		An Irish woman who got a job dancing on the John Lewis ad revealed how secretive filming was
    5,384  2
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
    3,731  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated â¬145k worth of cocaine
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Only journalists and lawyers to be allowed text and tweet in court says Ireland's top judge
    Only journalists and lawyers to be allowed text and tweet in court says Ireland's top judge
    Man to stand trial over 'crude circumcision' of baby boy who had to be hospitalised
    Injunction sought preventing hotel being used as accommodation for asylum seekers
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Families of bombing victims say they have 'damning proof' police lied about it being 'an IRA own-goal'
    Families of bombing victims say they have 'damning proof' police lied about it being 'an IRA own-goal'
    'The fans feel a little bit disappointed at the moment with us... It's their choice not to come'
    'I didn't think when I left Derry six months ago that I'd be here right now'
    GARDAí
    Teenager to appear in court charged with stealing 14 bicycles
    Teenager to appear in court charged with stealing 14 bicycles
    Gardaí renew appeal to find man who has been missing since last month
    Man, 40s, shot dead in feud-related gun attack in Leixlip, Co Kildare
    DUBLIN
    Schmidt's Ireland look to repeat 2016 feat by beating the All Blacks
    Schmidt's Ireland look to repeat 2016 feat by beating the All Blacks
    'We’re going to need the best performance of our season' - Read
    Man seriously injured in Dublin house fire

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie