This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 30 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ariana Grande 'turns down damehood', fearing it may seem 'insensitive'

The singer was due to be recognised for her response to a suicide bombing at her concert in Manchester last year.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 30 Dec 2018, 2:44 PM
23 minutes ago 3,735 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4417854
Ariana Grande performing during the One Love Manchester concert in June 2017.
Image: Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester/PA Archive/PA Images
Ariana Grande performing during the One Love Manchester concert in June 2017.
Ariana Grande performing during the One Love Manchester concert in June 2017.
Image: Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester/PA Archive/PA Images

SINGER ARIANA GRANDE has reportedly turned down a damehood offered following her response to a terror attack at her concert at Manchester Arena last year.

The US star was offered a place on Britain’s traditional New Year Honours list after visiting victims in hospital and organising a charity concert for victims and their families.

Suicide bomber Salman Abedi killed 23 people and injured several others in the May 2017 attack.

Grande turned down the offer as she felt it may appear insensitive to grieving families, according to the Sun.

The newspaper quotes a source as saying Grande (25) was “deeply moved and honoured” but felt it was “too soon”.

“She explained she was still grieving. So were scores of families. She feared some affected might see it as insensitive. The committee wrote to her but she politely said no.”

The popstar, who has previously spoken of her devastation following the attack, had just ended her concert when the bomb was detonated.

She set up the One Love Manchester gig two weeks later to raise money for grieving loved ones and visited wounded fans in hospital.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Port Tunnel reopens after being blocked by 'yellow vest' protesters
    104,658  233
    2
    		Quiz: Could you still pass your Driver Theory Test?
    61,720  57
    3
    		'It's devastating for us': Tiny Carlow village forced to close its park just before Christmas
    46,423  49
    Fora
    1
    		From Orla Kiely to Jo'Burger, here are Ireland's highest-profile company collapses of 2018
    963  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Munster v Leinster, Guinness Pro14
    136,853  178
    2
    		As it happened: Liverpool v Arsenal, Premier League
    59,711  49
    3
    		14-man Leinster pay the penalty as Munster win fiery December derby
    50,597  302
    DailyEdge
    1
    		19 extremely important celebrity predictions for 2019
    6,298  2
    2
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Saturday
    3,717  0
    3
    		Poll: Who do you think has the worst phone etiquette in your family?
    3,221  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    HEALTH
    The number of reported measles cases in Ireland more than trebled this year
    The number of reported measles cases in Ireland more than trebled this year
    Opinion: No one should be prosecuted for personal possession of drugs
    'You want the Eighth repealed because of Brexit': Letters sent to Varadkar about abortion referendum
    GARDAí
    Gardaí to spend €250k a year for a 'vehicle recovery service'
    Gardaí to spend €250k a year for a 'vehicle recovery service'
    Gardaí investigate sudden death of woman in Donegal
    Man (20) treated for serious head injuries after assault in Lucan last night
    EU
    Coveney says talking about a united Ireland as part of Brexit debate is 'hugely unhelpful'
    Coveney says talking about a united Ireland as part of Brexit debate is 'hugely unhelpful'
    Juncker tells UK 'get your act together' over Brexit
    Anger over £65 charge for EU citizens to apply to remain in UK after Brexit
    LEO VARADKAR
    Poll: Are you worried a robot could take your job?
    Poll: Are you worried a robot could take your job?
    Varadkar warns that robots and artificial intelligence pose risk to people's jobs
    Excavations at Tuam mother and baby home expected to start in latter half of 2019

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie