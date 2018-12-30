Ariana Grande 'turns down damehood', fearing it may seem 'insensitive'

Ariana Grande performing during the One Love Manchester concert in June 2017.

Ariana Grande performing during the One Love Manchester concert in June 2017.

SINGER ARIANA GRANDE has reportedly turned down a damehood offered following her response to a terror attack at her concert at Manchester Arena last year.

The US star was offered a place on Britain’s traditional New Year Honours list after visiting victims in hospital and organising a charity concert for victims and their families.

Suicide bomber Salman Abedi killed 23 people and injured several others in the May 2017 attack.

Grande turned down the offer as she felt it may appear insensitive to grieving families, according to the Sun.

The newspaper quotes a source as saying Grande (25) was “deeply moved and honoured” but felt it was “too soon”.

“She explained she was still grieving. So were scores of families. She feared some affected might see it as insensitive. The committee wrote to her but she politely said no.”

The popstar, who has previously spoken of her devastation following the attack, had just ended her concert when the bomb was detonated.

She set up the One Love Manchester gig two weeks later to raise money for grieving loved ones and visited wounded fans in hospital.