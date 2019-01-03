This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 3 January, 2019
Investigation launched as armed raiders rob Dublin Lidl

An eyewitness said the raiders burst into the store and began shouting at staff and customers.

By Ceimin Burke Thursday 3 Jan 2019, 10:49 PM
Lidl in Blakestown, Dublin 15.
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

AN INVESTIGATION HAS been launched after two armed and masked men robbed a Lidl grocery store near Blanchardstown, Dublin.

The raid took place at the shop in Blakestown, Dublin 15, shortly after 4:30 yesterday afternoon.

An eyewitness told TheJournal.ie that the masked men burst in through the store’s exit door and began shouting at all the staff and customers.

One of the men was very tall with an imposing physical presence. The witness described him as “massive”.

A spokesperson for the Gardaí said the men appeared to be armed with a machete and a crowbar. They robbed money from the shop’s tills and left the premises.

The witness said he saw the raiders escaping the scene and running across the road. 

No one suffered any injuries during the incident. Gardaí attended the scene and an investigation was launched. No arrests have been made.

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

