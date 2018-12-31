Men charged over robbery where shop staff were threatened with knife and hatchet

THREE MEN ARE due to appear in court this morning charged in connection with a robbery at a grocery shop in Dublin.

The men were arrested yesterday and are due to appear before a sitting of Dublin District Court this morning.

The armed robbery took place at a grocery shop in Stillorgan at about 6.15pm on Saturday.

Gardaí said two men entered the shop and threatened staff with a knife and a hatchet before leaving on foot with a sum of cash. Nobody was injured in the raid.

Uniformed gardaí who were responding to the robbery intercepted a car as it was attempting to leave the car park outside the shop.

The three occupants of the car were arrested – two of the men are aged in their 30s and one man is in his 40s.

A sum of cash as well as a hammer and an axe were recovered from the car.

