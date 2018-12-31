This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Men charged over robbery where shop staff were threatened with knife and hatchet

Gardaí arrested the men after intercepting a car.

By Órla Ryan Monday 31 Dec 2018, 7:38 AM
File photo
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
File photo
File photo
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

THREE MEN ARE due to appear in court this morning charged in connection with a robbery at a grocery shop in Dublin.

The men were arrested yesterday and are due to appear before a sitting of Dublin District Court this morning.

The armed robbery took place at a grocery shop in Stillorgan at about 6.15pm on Saturday.

Gardaí said two men entered the shop and threatened staff with a knife and a hatchet before leaving on foot with a sum of cash. Nobody was injured in the raid.

Uniformed gardaí who were responding to the robbery intercepted a car as it was attempting to leave the car park outside the shop.

The three occupants of the car were arrested – two of the men are aged in their 30s and one man is in his 40s.

A sum of cash as well as a hammer and an axe were recovered from the car.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings. 

