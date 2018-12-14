Taxi driver robbed at knifepoint and vehicle stolen during late night attack in Drogheda

GARDAÍ IN LOUTH are appealing for witnesses after a taxi driver was robbed and had his vehicle stolen during a late night attack in the Drogheda area last night.

The incident happened at around 12:45am, when the driver - a man in his 30s – was transporting two male passengers in the Termonfeckin Road area of Drogheda.

During the journey, one of the passengers who was allegedly armed with a knife demanded the driver hand over cash and his phone before making him get out of the car.

The two passengers fled the scene in the stolen car, and the driver did not sustain any injuries.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who may have seen or have information about the 2010 Silver Toyata Verso to contact them in Drogheda on 041 987 4200.

They are also appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone who was in the Termonfeckin Road are of Drogheda between 12:00am – 1am last night to contact the same number or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.