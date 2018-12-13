Armed robbers steal cash from Dublin supermarket

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING an armed robbery at a supermarket in Dublin.
The incident happened at Orwell Shopping Centre in Templeogue at about 8.10pm.
Two raiders escaped with a small amount of cash. No arrests have been made as of yet.
