This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Sunday 11 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish leaders to mark Armistice Day at events in Ireland, Britain and France

President-elect Michael D Higgins delayed his inauguration to take part in an event

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 11 Nov 2018, 12:01 AM
42 minutes ago 1,370 Views 12 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4331383
President Higgins at the War Memorial Gardens at a Somme commemoration ceremony in 2016.
Image: RollingNews.ie
President Higgins at the War Memorial Gardens at a Somme commemoration ceremony in 2016.
President Higgins at the War Memorial Gardens at a Somme commemoration ceremony in 2016.
Image: RollingNews.ie

IRISH POLITICAL LEADERS will today represent the nation at Armistice Day commemorations both in Ireland and abroad.

Ireland’s State commemoration will take place in Glasnevin Cemetery this morning and will be attended by president-elect Michael D Higgins and Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht Josepha Madigan.

The events in Glasnevin Cemetery begin with the unveiling of five Victoria Cross commemorative plaques at 9am and a the State wreath-laying ceremony from 10am.

The formal State ceremonial event will also feature the National flag and military honours. The event takes place in partnership with the Glasnevin Trust.  

Higgins’ inauguration as president for second term was put back until this evening on his request so that it would not interfere with the events planned to mark the centenary of the World War I Armistice. 

About 210,000 Irish men and women served in the British forces during World War I, and around 35,000 died.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will be in Paris for the International Centenary of the Armistice.

The event is being hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron and at least 60 countries are expected to be represented. US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania are among those who will be in attendance. 

The main ceremony will take place at the Arc de Triomphe war monument in Paris at 11am, marking the time when the guns finally fell silent after four years of trench warfare.

The Irish government will also be represented at a number of other events both in Ireland and abroad. 

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney will represent the State at commemorations in Belfast, Business Minister Heather Humphreys be in Enniskillen and Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan will be at a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London.

British Prime Minister Theresa May will also attended the service in Westminster Abbey after laying a wreath at the Cenotaph in London.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'It's time to send a strong message': 24-hour protest calling for Nama site to be used for social housing
    50,945  68
    2
    		How a missing person's case in Louth became an international murder probe spanning three nations
    46,942  24
    3
    		Bad weather to continue as forecasters predict hail and near freezing temperatures
    36,875  23
    Fora
    1
    		Zara's owner is shuttering an Irish operation used to handle over €1 billion in global online sales
    1,813  0
    2
    		Here's all you need to know about uncovering - and reporting - gender pay gaps
    81  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Ireland v Argentina, November Tests
    61,293  91
    2
    		'The likes of Duff, Robbie and all the lads were so keen to give their time once we said it was for Brian'
    27,847  23
    3
    		Ryan outstanding as scrappy Ireland overcome Pumas challenge in Dublin
    24,249  116
    DailyEdge
    1
    		14 properties available to rent in Dublin this November that will make you want to scream
    8,352  0
    2
    		Darren Kennedy couldn't find the skincare products he wanted, so he made them himself
    3,730  0
    3
    		Holly Carpenter, Kendrick Lamar, and Camila Cabello... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
    3,539  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Solicitor tells High Court she was discriminated against because she is 'a woman and a black African'
    Solicitor tells High Court she was discriminated against because she is 'a woman and a black African'
    The 5 at 5: Friday
    Cocaine-snorting gunman jailed for 11 years for plotting to murder a Dublin man
    HIGH COURT
    Asylum seeker settles High Court action to get father's name on son's birth cert
    Asylum seeker settles High Court action to get father's name on son's birth cert
    Harris on the defensive after judge criticises doctor recruitment process
    Alleged IRA bomber John Downey granted bail in extradition case
    GARDAí
    Two men (20s) arrested in connection with fatal stabbing of David Boland released without charge
    Two men (20s) arrested in connection with fatal stabbing of David Boland released without charge
    Two men (20s) arrested in connection with fatal stabbing of David Boland
    Concern for brother and sister who have gone missing in Dublin
    DUBLIN
    Ryan outstanding as scrappy Ireland overcome Pumas challenge in Dublin
    Ryan outstanding as scrappy Ireland overcome Pumas challenge in Dublin
    From Metallica to Leonard Cohen: Renowned Irish music photographer Ruth Medjber on a decade of gigs
    The Little Museum of Dublin is on the move... to the building next door

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie