Irish leaders to mark Armistice Day at events in Ireland, Britain and France

President Higgins at the War Memorial Gardens at a Somme commemoration ceremony in 2016.

IRISH POLITICAL LEADERS will today represent the nation at Armistice Day commemorations both in Ireland and abroad.

Ireland’s State commemoration will take place in Glasnevin Cemetery this morning and will be attended by president-elect Michael D Higgins and Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht Josepha Madigan.

The events in Glasnevin Cemetery begin with the unveiling of five Victoria Cross commemorative plaques at 9am and a the State wreath-laying ceremony from 10am.

The formal State ceremonial event will also feature the National flag and military honours. The event takes place in partnership with the Glasnevin Trust.

Higgins’ inauguration as president for second term was put back until this evening on his request so that it would not interfere with the events planned to mark the centenary of the World War I Armistice.

About 210,000 Irish men and women served in the British forces during World War I, and around 35,000 died.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will be in Paris for the International Centenary of the Armistice.

The event is being hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron and at least 60 countries are expected to be represented. US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania are among those who will be in attendance.

The main ceremony will take place at the Arc de Triomphe war monument in Paris at 11am, marking the time when the guns finally fell silent after four years of trench warfare.

The Irish government will also be represented at a number of other events both in Ireland and abroad.

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney will represent the State at commemorations in Belfast, Business Minister Heather Humphreys be in Enniskillen and Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan will be at a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London.

British Prime Minister Theresa May will also attended the service in Westminster Abbey after laying a wreath at the Cenotaph in London.