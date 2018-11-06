This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 6 November, 2018
Man arrested in Donegal suspected of murdering two UDR soldiers in 1972

The 66-year-old will appear before the High Court in Dublin today.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 6 Nov 2018, 7:17 AM
Image: Wanderley Massafelli/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Wanderley Massafelli/Rollingnews.ie

A 66-YEAR-OLD man was arrested by gardaí yesterday on suspicion of the murder of two Ulster Defence Regiment soldiers in 1972.

The man was arrested by officers attached to the National Bureau of Criminal Intelligence in Donegal.

He is also suspected of aiding and abetting an explosion.

Gardaí worked with the PSNI on the operation, and made the arrest on the foot of a European Arrest Warrant. 

The man is expected to appear before the High Court in Dublin later today. 

The case is understood to be related to the deaths of two soldiers in the UDR.

Lance Corporal Alfred Johnston and Private James Eames were checking a car in Enniskillen in Fermanagh when a device exploded, killing them both. 

Comments are closed for legal reasons

COMMENTS

