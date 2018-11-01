This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 1 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Criminal investigation opened into top Brexit donor's alleged use of offshore companies

The investigation involves Banks and two companies he is associated with — Better for the Country (BFTC) and campaign group Leave.EU.

By AFP Thursday 1 Nov 2018, 5:02 PM
1 hour ago 4,015 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4317935
Image: JONATHAN BRADY
Image: JONATHAN BRADY

BRITISH POLICE HAVE opened a criminal investigation into a top Brexit donor over his alleged use of offshore companies to finance the campaign to leave the European Union.

The probe came after the Electoral Commission said it had “reasonable grounds” to believe Arron Banks — an insurance company owner who was the single biggest donor behind the campaign to leave the EU — was not the true source of the loans made to the pro-Brexit camp.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) said its “investigation relates to suspected electoral law offences… as well as any associated offences” by Banks and two companies he is associated with — Better for the Country (BFTC) and campaign group Leave.EU.

They will also investigate Leave.EU chief Elizabeth Bilney.

The NCA is in charge of investigating serious and organised crime.

The probe into Arron Banks comes in the wake of media revelations that he held a series of secret meetings with senior Russian embassy officials in London around the time of the 2016 vote.

Banks denied any criminal wrongdoing following the reports.

At least one of those meetings allegedly saw the embassy officials present Banks with a lucrative investment opportunity in a Russian gold company, according to media reports.

The deal never went through and Russia denies backing the pro-Brexit effort in a bid to weaken the European Union.

Banks said today that he was happy to have the opportunity to clear his name.

“I am confident that a full and frank investigation will finally put an end to the ludicrous allegations levelled against me and my colleagues,” Banks said in a statement issued by Leave.EU.

“I am a UK taxpayer and I have never received any foreign donations,” he said.

Banks later sent a series of tweets that included a selfie taken in what he said was Bermuda.

“Gone fishing!” one of the tweets said.

Shell companies

The Electoral Commission said its investigation into alleged campaign violations focused on £2 million (€2.3 million) reported to have been loaned to BFTC by Banks and his insurance companies.

They also looked into a further £6 million reported to have been given to the organisation on behalf of Leave.EU by Banks alone.

The Electoral Commission said it had “reasonable grounds to suspect that Mr Banks was not the true source of the £8m loans made to Better for the Country”.

It further believes that the loans involved companies incorporated in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar and the Isle of Man — a crown dependency — which is not permissible under British electoral law.

“Arron Banks, Elizabeth Bilney and others involved in Better for the Country, Leave.EU and associated companies concealed the true details of these financial transactions,” the Electoral Commission said.

The commission’s legal counsel Bob Posner said at least £2.9 million of the money funnelled into Leave.EU “was used to fund referendum spending and donations during the regulated period of the EU referendum”.

“The financial transactions we have investigated include companies incorporated in Gibraltar and the Isle of Man,” Posner said.

Banks said in his statement that the Electoral Commission was acting “under intense political pressure from anti-Brexit supporters”.

He also argued that it was unfair that US billionaire George Soros was not targeted for his involvement in the campaign to stay in the European Union.

The Guardian newspaper noted that the Hungarian-American financier made his donations outside the official election period that bans foreign contributions

- © AFP, 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Dublin Fire Brigade is dealing with a huge amount of fires spread out across the city tonight
    56,874  79
    2
    		South Dublin pharmacist arrested on suspicion of facilitating illegal prescription drugs trade
    52,599  22
    3
    		How I Spend My Money: A finance worker on €34,000 who sees no point trying to save for a house
    44,986  67
    Fora
    1
    		Dún Laoghaire's scrapped tech hub is looking for new locations - including overseas
    538  0
    2
    		Four Star Pizza is eyeing a move into Britain as it hits saturation point in Ireland
    272  0
    3
    		Ryanair insists its new baggage rules won't be a cash cow, but analysts see a €50m windfall
    193  0
    The42
    1
    		New Sky and BT Sport partnership raises uncertainty for eir Sport subscribers
    45,689  33
    2
    		'It's very strange how the international management team overlook this league'
    29,480  43
    3
    		7 Dublin stars feature on 2018 All-Star football team
    25,841  92
    DailyEdge
    1
    		How Nicole Kidman's weird little fashion rule could be having a negative impact on her daughters
    7,971  3
    2
    		Like Kanye, Gemma Collins proves celebs can surprise us when it comes to their personal politics
    3,723  3
    3
    		The 13 greatest Irish Halloween costumes of 2018
    3,779  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    COURTS
    Dublin man sentenced to 14 years for raping Spanish student repeatedly over 21-hour-period
    Dublin man sentenced to 14 years for raping Spanish student repeatedly over 21-hour-period
    Trial hears evidence against garda accused of possession of child pornography
    Company charged with offences following UK baby death investigation
    GARDAí
    Murder investigation launched after man (30s) fatally stabbed in Kildare
    Murder investigation launched after man (30s) fatally stabbed in Kildare
    Gardaí renew appeal for information about machete killing of Mikolaj Wilk
    Have you seen Zebin? Gardaí appeal for help finding missing 17-year-old
    DUBLIN
    Funeral of promoter and Electric Picnic founder John Reynolds to take place in Dublin
    Funeral of promoter and Electric Picnic founder John Reynolds to take place in Dublin
    How I Spend My Money: A finance worker on €34,000 who sees no point trying to save for a house
    Work begins to reopen ground floors of schools shut over over structural defects

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie