Council wants large-scale art project to mark Euro 2020 games. Here's what Germany did

Fans celebrating Robbie Brady's goal against Italy in what feels like an age ago. Source: PA Images

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL has published details of plans for a series of major artistic projects to coincide with the capital’s hosting of games during the soccer Euro 2020 tournament.

Plans have already been announced for a €3 million spend on dedicated fan zones for the four matches to be held in Ireland, and an interactive exhibition to showcase Ireland’s own football history, and this new set of plans will see:

A “legacy arts project” with €50,ooo funding,

Street activation – that can take the form of dance and performance entertainment – with €100,000 funding, and

A “city spectacular” – with €70,000 funding.

Dublin’s Aviva Stadium will host four games for the Euro 2020 tournament, including three group matches and a “round of 16″ game.

It is expected that up to 160,000 overseas visitors will travel to Ireland for the events. If Ireland qualifies – judging by our poor Nations League performance and seeding that isn’t a certainty – two of our matches will be held in Dublin.

The council said: “It is critical to Dublin’s hosting of EURO 2020 matches, that spectators have an excellent experience.

We are looking to ensure a uniquely ‘Dublin’ welcome which will encourage visiting spectators to return to Dublin and will give them a sense of Dublin’s rich culture, in an entertaining, fun and engaging manner. In short, Dublin City Council and the FAI want visitors to view Dublin as the best city to experience EURO 2020.

In the three call-outs listed above, it is stressed that the briefs are kept intentionally open in its approach and scope to encourage a “range of artistic responses”. The proposals must, however, be football-related.

City spectacular

This is envisaged as an installation that must “resonate” with the tournament, normally situated on or near an iconic city location.

It is expected to launch on the weekend of 8-10 May 2020, and could be in situ until the end of the tournament in mid-July.

There is no set formula for what this might look like, and the council is welcoming a range of submissions.

Dublin City Council has cited previous examples of what other countries have done when hosting tournaments, including the gigantic figure of German goalkeeper Oliver Kahn stretching across the dual carriageway outside Munich Airport.

Any queries about the project must be submitted to cityspectacular2020@dublincity.ie. The closing date for submissions is Friday 18 January.

Street activation

For the street programme, the council is seeking street performers for each of the four match days in Dublin city.

Again there is no set formula for what form this should take, but Dublin City Council noted: “Street performance including busking, acrobatics and dance has a strong tradition in Dublin and has added to the vibrancy and cultural diversity of the city over many decades.”

And, again, something that positions Dublin as the best city to experience the Euros and something offering a uniquely “Dublin experience” is required.

Submissions and proposals can cover the whole or part of the city, with particular emphasis on the route from the city centre to the Aviva Stadium.

Queries and proposals must be sent to streetactivation2020@dublincity.ie.

Legacy arts proposals

The legacy arts project is envisioned as something that mark Dublin’s hosting of the matches beyond 2020.

The council said: “An Arts Project is a creative response which should be original, creative and inspiring and capture the interest and imagination of both visiting fans and city residents.

Proposals can be in any artform and range from permanent artworks to the temporary or time-based.

Queries on this should be directed to artlegacy2020@dublincity.ie.

The closing date for submissions for all three of these projects is midday on Friday 18 January 2019.