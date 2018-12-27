This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 27 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Advertising watchdog should be 'beefed up' so it can monitor online political ads

The minister said the ASAI should have statutory powers extended to it so it can take over monitoring the standards of political ads.

By Christina Finn Thursday 27 Dec 2018, 7:40 AM
24 minutes ago 143 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4406112
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE ADVERTISING STANDARDS Authority for Ireland (ASAI) should be “beefed up” and get additional resources to deal with the increase of online political adverts, according to Minister of State for Local Government and Electoral Reform John Paul Phelan. 

The government has been discussing the best option for tackling the rise in online political ads, both domestic and foreign, which appear during election campaigns and referendums.

Phelan has now said the ASAI should have statutory powers extended so it can take over monitoring the standards of political ads. However, he acknowledges the organisation has some “reservations” about doing so. 

During the Open Policy Forum on Regulation of Transparency of Online Political Advertising, the minister said political parties are acutely aware of the current trends, both in Ireland and internationally, in the growth of online advertising over the other more traditional forms of media advertising. He said they’re also aware of the impact this may have on the outcome of elections.

He acknowledged the State doesn’t have any specific regulatory requirements in respect of online political advertising. And he added that the use of disinformation is a source of concern having particular regard to the various investigations that are currently underway in a number of other countries.

ASAI

During that same forum, the ASAI said its remit was to monitor the standards of commercial ads, not political ones.

During the referendum on the Eighth Amendment, the issue of foreign political influence through advertisements which appeared on social media platforms, such as Facebook, became a matter of concern.

In announcing a public consultation on the establishment of a new Electoral Commission, minister Phelan said the new body “will have a role to play” in the issue of online adverts. 

“Some political ads are very clear, some aren’t so clear,” he said, adding that his department is not in a position to monitor political adverts during a campaign.

During the recent forum, he said questions were asked as to who would take over the role of monitoring political ads, with suggestions floated such as the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland, as well as the ASAI and the new Electoral Commission.

While he said the new Commission might set the standards for such political ads, he did not envisage it monitoring the adherence to the rules.

In order to address any concerns the ASAI might have about taking over the new powers, he said the body’s “resources should be upped so they could take on political ads” under their remit. 

He said the ASAI would be the preferred body to deal with the issue as political ads do not just run during elections or referendums, but can feature all year round. 

Phelan added that there is a “huge responsibility on social media companies” though he added that it is a responsibility that he does not believe the tech firms have lived up to. 

While he acknowledged that adverts paid for from foreign entities are concerning, he would not go so far as saying they should be banned.

He said it is his own view that adverts should clearly state what they are for and who paid for them, adding that he is “not a fan” of banning things in general.

“As long as people say what they are about, it is up to the people to make up their own mind,” he said. 

Facebook campaigns are not regulated by this legislation – meaning individuals or groups from anywhere can pay for Facebook advertising targeting certain demographics of Irish voters.

Banning ads

Two weeks out from the referendum on abortion, Facebook announced that it was banning all ads on its platform related to the referendum if they were from advertisers based outside of Ireland. 

Google and YouTube did the same, blocking all ads.

At the time, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar welcomed the move by the tech giants, stating that he was concerned about the ”extraordinarily inaccurate” adverts that were being shared. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'Wasn't happy with the lack of pints': Visitors complain about Ireland's most popular tourist attractions
    90,195  55
    2
    		15 people were arrested on suspicion of drink-driving on Christmas night
    46,565  65
    3
    		Five arrested over illegally operated scrambler bikes in Christmas Day crackdown
    38,355  63
    Fora
    1
    		Online courses can be a maze for post-grads. Cork's Doctoralnet wants to fix that
    40  0
    The42
    1
    		'He's not Irish. Why is Mick trying to get him to play for Ireland?'
    53,461  83
    2
    		As it happened: Manchester United v Huddersfield Town, Premier League
    34,829  16
    3
    		As it happened: Liverpool v Newcastle, Premier League
    31,843  19
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Kris Jenner's 'Rich As F*ck' Christmas gift is as Kardashian-esque as it gets... it's The Dredge
    9,007  0
    2
    		The Young Offenders Christmas Special landed last night, but how did the nation take to it?
    7,659  1
    3
    		Here's why Donald Trump's 'Santa' question was such an agonising moment
    4,368  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    IRELAND
    'I was thinking about my sister when she was diagnosed... I couldn't feel sorry for myself'
    'I was thinking about my sister when she was diagnosed... I couldn't feel sorry for myself'
    That's a wrap: A look back at Ireland's stand-out XI of 2018
    The first female Irish athlete in 40 years to hold both the 100 and 200m records on her life-changing year
    RTÉ
    Fitting all of 2018’s events into an episode of Reeling in the Years? Its producer on how they made iconic show
    Fitting all of 2018’s events into an episode of Reeling in the Years? Its producer on how they made iconic show
    Looking for some TV to binge on over Christmas? These shows might have what you're looking for
    IFA willing to meet health minister after he backs idea of Irish farmers growing cannabis
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: How much did you spend on Christmas presents this year?
    Poll: How much did you spend on Christmas presents this year?
    Poll: Will you make a visit to the St Stephen's Day sales?
    Poll: When is the best time to open Christmas presents?
    CHRISTMAS
    Why asking for the gift receipt shouldn't be considered rude
    Why asking for the gift receipt shouldn't be considered rude
    Three non-Irish gals tell us how they celebrate Christmas
    This Dublin charity will put your unwanted Christmas presents to good use

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie