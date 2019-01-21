This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Camogie star charged with assaulting two women in Cork pub

The alleged incident happened in February 2018.

By Olivia Kelleher Monday 21 Jan 2019, 1:12 PM
50 minutes ago 20,275 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4451259
File photo of Ashling Thompson.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
File photo of Ashling Thompson.
File photo of Ashling Thompson.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

A CAMOGIE PLAYER who has won three All-Ireland medals has been charged with assaulting two women at a pub in Cork city.

Ashling Thompson (28), of Shinanagh, Newtownshandrum, Charleville, Co Cork, has been charged with assault on Aoife O’Flaherty and Jennifer Coakley, contrary to section two of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

Cork District Court heard that the offences are alleged to have happened on 25 February 2018 at Secret Garden in Rearden’s on Washington Street in the city.

A section three charge in the case which involved assault causing harm to Coakley was dismissed because gardaí could not obtain medical records.

Eddie Burke, solicitor for Thompson, made an application for statements in the case. Judge Olann Kelleher agreed to adjourn the case for hearing on 18 February.

All-Ireland medals 

Thompson has won three All-Ireland camogie medals with Cork and three Senior Club championships with Milford. She won All-Star awards in 2015 and 2017, and was on All-Ireland winning teams in 2014, 2015 and 2017.

She had a serious car crash when she was 19 which left her with significant injuries. She was forced to stop playing for a period arising out of her injuries.

Thompson was profiled in a Laochra Gael episode. The series profiles some of the greatest names in Gaelic games.

She is also a mental health campaigner and has been nominated for style awards in Irish magazines.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.

Olivia Kelleher

