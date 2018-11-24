This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 24 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Who is Asia Bibi and why has her case sparked furious protests?

There have been calls for the Pakistani woman to be offered asylum, including in Ireland.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 24 Nov 2018, 9:00 PM
1 hour ago 5,651 Views 23 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4354685

Italy Pakistan File photo of Asia Bibi from 2010. Source: AP/PA Images

YOU MAY HAVE heard the name Asia Bibi in recent weeks.

The Catholic woman spent eight years on death row in Pakistan for blasphemy before being acquitted last month.

Since her release from a prison in central Multan, she and her family have been in hiding amid death threats and calls for her execution from extremists.

Here’s a recap of her story and what may happen next.

Bibi’s arrest stems from a 2009 incident in which she fetched water for herself and fellow farm workers. An argument took place after two Muslim women refused to drink from the same container as Bibi because of her religion. 

A fight erupted and a local imam claimed Bibi insulted the Prophet Mohammed – a charge she denies.

Bibi, who is a mother-of-five and now aged 54, was convicted and sentenced to death in 2010. Since then activists from Pakistan and all over the world have been campaigning for her release.

rome People demonstrating in Rome on 13 November in solidarity with Asia Bibi. Source: NurPhoto/SIPA USA/PA Images

Almost everyone living in Pakistan – about 96% – are registered as Muslim. About 1.5% of people are listed as Christian.

Bibi’s case highlighted divisions between traditionalists and modernists in the country, and her Supreme Court acquittal on 21 October sparked violent protests.

Blasphemy is a massively inflammatory issue in Pakistan, where even unproven allegations of insulting Islam and Prophet Mohammed have led to lynchings and murders.

International asylum 

During the week, Bibi’s lawyer said she and her family want to leave Pakistan for any Western country willing to issue them visas.

“I hope the Western world is trying to help her,” Saiful Malook said. He added that talks are taking place with several countries, as well as the European Union, but he didn’t give any further details.

Several countries have offered Bibi asylum, including Canada, Spain and France. Indeed, Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said Ireland “would like to help” her.

malook Lawyer Saiful Malook pictured in Frankfurt on 20 November. Source: Boris Roessler/DPA/PA Images

Speaking last weekend, Flanagan said: “Should an application be received, I would be confident that it would receive favourable consideration.

We would certainly like to be of assistance if we could be and so if there is a request we would respond favourably and appropriately to ensure the safety of someone who is clearly in danger in their own country.

Malook left Pakistan after the Supreme Court’s acquittal, fearing for his own safety. He said he’s also looking for somewhere to move to, adding that Germany would be one of his preferences because his late wife was from there. 

Demands for public execution 

In recent weeks Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Labbaik (TLP) party launched nationwide protests demanding Bibi’s public execution and the party’s founder, Mohammad Afzal Qadri, called for the death of the three Supreme Court judges who ruled to acquit her.

pak Protesters demonstrating against Bibi's acquittal in Lahore on 31 October. Source: Rana Sajid Hussain/Zuma Press/PA Images

Qadri has also called for the overthrow of the Pakistani government. Protests ended after the government agreed to a Supreme Court review.

However, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has gone on national television saying that the Supreme Court’s decision will be final and upheld. Malook also said the chances of the acquittal being overturned are slim.

TLP’s leader, Khadim Hussain Rizvi, and several supporters were arrested by police in Lahore yesterday. The party has called for more protests to take place tomorrow. 

Rumours about Pope Francis 

Rumours are rife in Pakistan that Bibi has already left the country, with fake reports claiming she met with Pope Francis in the Vatican – a claim debunked by AFP.

The government has repeatedly stated that Bibi is being held in a secure location in Pakistan, though her exact whereabouts are unknown.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi reiterated this position in Islamabad on Wednesday, saying: “We have clarified earlier and we clarify it again. She has not gone abroad. She is here. There is no controversy.”

Bibi is not allowed to leave the country until the final review into her case is complete. Until then, eyes from all over the world will remain fixed on Pakistan. 

Contains reporting from Associated Press and © AFP 2018 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Knock-on delays at Dublin Airport after radar system fault
    69,566  32
    2
    		'I thought I was too young for this': New health campaign aims to prevent 'silent killer' of over 50s
    68,586  25
    3
    		Major disruption to Heuston train services following tragic incident
    63,379  24
    Fora
    1
    		'It's a very big ask to build it there': The unlikely case for an 'airport city' in the midlands
    2,105  0
    2
    		How chatbots can sooth stressed-out, angry customers during the busy shopping season
    55  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Ireland v USA, November Tests
    75,697  44
    2
    		Champion of the world! Sensational Kellie Harrington seals gold in New Delhi
    44,780  30
    3
    		As it happened: Man Utd v Crystal Palace and Watford v Liverpool
    27,444  7
    DailyEdge
    1
    		'Shove it up your hole!': Shane Lynch wasn't impressed when Tubridy showed Boyzone's infamous debut on the Late Late
    45,092  5
    2
    		Everything you need to know about the 22-year-old Irish plumber on The X Factor semi final this weekend
    5,537  0
    3
    		What to watch on TV this weekend
    2,561  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Underwear had to be shown in Belfast rape trial, says Jackson's lawyer
    Underwear had to be shown in Belfast rape trial, says Jackson's lawyer
    Domestic abuse against men: 'He'd been kicked in the balls: he was black and blue to his knees'
    Teenager admits trying to kill woman last Christmas
    GARDAí
    Bogus taxi seized after picking up passengers in Dublin
    Bogus taxi seized after picking up passengers in Dublin
    Renewed appeal to help find boy missing from Cork
    Man dies in workplace accident at Dublin Airport
    DUBLIN
    Joe Schmidt strongly hints that he's leaving Ireland after the 2019 World Cup
    Joe Schmidt strongly hints that he's leaving Ireland after the 2019 World Cup
    Conway hat-trick helps Ireland to make it four wins from four this November
    November clean sweep beckons for Schmidt's Ireland against the Eagles
    FAI
    Stephen Kenny set for Ireland top job from 2020 onward - Reports
    Stephen Kenny set for Ireland top job from 2020 onward - Reports
    Mick McCarthy to be unveiled as Ireland manager tomorrow
    ‘They should be banging his door down’: Lee Carsley a lost gem the FAI should be pushing for at all costs

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie