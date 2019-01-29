This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Pakistan rejects challenge against Asia Bibi blasphemy acquittal

Bibi was sentenced to death in 2010 in what swiftly became Pakistan’s most infamous blasphemy case.

By AFP Tuesday 29 Jan 2019, 10:12 AM
1 hour ago 3,356 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4464396
Solidarity sit-in for Asia Bibi in Rome organised by the CitizenGO Italia Foundation last year.
Image: Matteo Nardone via PA
Solidarity sit-in for Asia Bibi in Rome organised by the CitizenGO Italia Foundation last year.
Solidarity sit-in for Asia Bibi in Rome organised by the CitizenGO Italia Foundation last year.
Image: Matteo Nardone via PA

PAKISTAN’S SUPREME COURT today rejected a challenge against its decision to acquit Asia Bibi, lifting the last legal hurdle in the years-long blasphemy case and potentially paving the way for the Christian mother to leave the country.

“Based on merit, this review petition is dismissed,” Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa told a hearing at Pakistan’s highest court, which overturned Bibi’s death sentence for blasphemy last year.

The ruling ignited immediate calls from activists to allow her to leave the country, where she remains a prime target with the government refusing to reveal her whereabouts and Islamist extremists calling for her murder. 

Speculation is rampant that she will seek asylum in a European or North American country, and unconfirmed Pakistani reports claim her children have already fled to Canada.

“She should now be free to reunite with her family and seek safety in a country of her choice,” Amnesty International said in a statement.

Bibi was sentenced to death in 2010 in what swiftly became Pakistan’s most infamous blasphemy case.

The Supreme Court overturned her conviction last year, sparking days of violent demonstrations with enraged extremists calling for her beheading.

Authorities struck a deal to end the violence which included allowing the petition seeking an appeal against the Supreme Court’s judgement.

Earlier today, the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) party, which led violent protests demanding Bibi’s execution after her acquittal, called for its members to be ready for action in a message sent to journalists.

But most of its leaders remain in detention after a government crackdown, and few protesters could be seen at the court in Islamabad, where security appeared as normal.

That did not prevent those who did show up for the hearing from calling for violence against Bibi prior to the court’s ruling, however.

“She deserves to be murdered according to Shariah,” Hafiz Ehtisham Ahmed, an Islamist activist linked to the extremist Red Mosque in Islamabad, told AFP.

Bibi will not be safe even if she leaves the country, he warned. “If she goes abroad, don’t Muslims live there? If she goes out of Pakistan… anybody can kill her there.”

‘Frivolous’

Bibi’s lawyer Saif-ul-Mulook, who returned to Pakistan over the weekend after spending weeks abroad in the wake of his client’s acquittal, dismissed the petition as “frivolous” as he walked into the court.

The three-member bench hearing the petition was be headed by new Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa — considered the country’s top expert in criminal law —  who helped draft the decision to acquit Bibi.

Blasphemy remains a massively inflammatory issue in Pakistan, where even unproven accusations of insulting Islam can spark lynchings.

Many cases see Muslims accusing Muslims, and rights activists say blasphemy charges are frequently used to settle personal scores. 

Minorities — particularly Christians — are often caught in the crossfire.

The allegations against Bibi date back to 2009, when Muslim women accused her of blasphemy against the Prophet Mohammed, a charge punishable by death under Pakistan law.

The accusation emerged from an argument after Bibi was asked to fetch water while working in the fields, but the women objected to her touching the water bowl as a non-Muslim.

Bibi has denied the charges, and her prosecution rallied international rights groups, politicians and religious figures.

Pope Benedict XVI called for her release in 2010, while in 2015 her daughter met his successor Pope Francis.

© AFP 2019  

