Dublin: 12 °C Monday 17 December, 2018
Appeal for witnesses after serious assault in Co Offaly

A man in his 20s was taken to Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore for treatment.

By Ceimin Burke Monday 17 Dec 2018, 4:17 PM
2 hours ago 10,397 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4400500
Image: Eamonn Farrell
Image: Eamonn Farrell

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a man in his 20s suffered serious head injuries during an assault in Kilcormac, Co Offaly, on Saturday.

An ambulance was called to the townland of Munny at around 6pm following a report of a man being discovered with serious head and other injuries. 

The man was taken to Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore for treatment. 

Investigations are ongoing and Gardaí are asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the Kilcormac area between 5:30pm and 6:30pm on Saturday to contact Birr Garda Station on 057-9169710.

