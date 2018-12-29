Man (20) treated for serious head injuries after assault in Lucan last night

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Lucan, Co Dublin last night.

The attack took place on Ballyowen Lane shortly before midnight.

The man (20) received serious head injuries and is currently being treated at Beaumont Hospital.

Gardaí have set up an incident room at Lucan Garda Station. They are eager to speak to anyone with information, or anyone who was in the vicinity of Ballyowen Lane or Ballyowen Shopping Centre between 11pm and 12pm last night to contact them on 01-6667300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Gardaí are also asking for anyone with a dash cam who may have been in the area between those times to contact them.