This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Tuesday 8 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Temperatures plunge to -23C in Greece as Athens experiences rare snowfall

The snowfall in Athens prompted authorities to close schools and courthouses, while many public offices and banks provided minimal services.

By AFP Tuesday 8 Jan 2019, 8:24 PM
10 minutes ago 1,573 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4430033
Snow covers a tree in front of the ancient Acropolis hill with the 500BC Parthenon temple
Image: AP/PA Images
Snow covers a tree in front of the ancient Acropolis hill with the 500BC Parthenon temple
Snow covers a tree in front of the ancient Acropolis hill with the 500BC Parthenon temple
Image: AP/PA Images

ATHENS EXPERIENCED A rare snowfall today, two days after Greek officials said three people had died following stormy weather and freezing temperatures across the country.

Temperatures reached minus 23 degrees Celsius in the north of the country, and authorites confirmed that schools will remain closed on Wednesday, the town hall of northeastern Kozani told the ANA news agency.

The snowfall in Athens prompted authorities to close schools and courthouses, while many public offices and banks provided minimal services.

Many employees stayed away from work as the snow created traffic problems for a populace unused to driving in the freezing conditions.

But Antoine Viredaz, a Swiss researcher visiting from Lausanne, was delighted by the unexpected snowfall.

“I was not really expecting that much snow, but it’s great,” he said.

Dozens of refugees housed in tents at a migrant camp in northern Greece protested their harsh living conditions as temperatures in some areas sunk to minus 20 degrees Celsius.

Snow was also reported on many of Greece’s islands, and a new cold snap is forecast in the country from Thursday.

On Sunday, Greek officials said that the freezing conditions had claimed three lives.

Rescue services have received dozens of calls to help people trapped in their cars or homes by heavy snowfall.

And on Saturday, firefighters rescued a pair of French hikers stranded in a forest on the island of Lesbos.

The poor weather has also disrupted travel, forcing highway closures and coastal ferry and intercity train cancellations.

On Friday, a Ryanair flight bound for northern Thessaloniki was rerouted to Timisoara, Romania, because of poor visibility.

- © AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Man tries to rob female UFC star in Rio - immediately regrets decision
    75,843  38
    2
    		'We're not looking for anyone else': Man (32) arrested after woman's mutilated body found in Ardee
    70,771  12
    3
    		Former top housing official claims homelessness in Ireland is 'normal'
    52,289  169
    Fora
    1
    		The boss of Diageo's local whiskey says Ireland's luxury range is 'underdeveloped'
    926  0
    2
    		If we want our entrepreneurial spirit to blossom, we have to help the smaller guys
    100  0
    3
    		Real estate group Lisney says Dublin is facing a drought of available office space in 2019
    59  0
    The42
    1
    		Ireland legend Damien Duff's move to Celtic confirmed
    61,196  34
    2
    		Wolves dump Liverpool out of FA Cup after Neves' moment of magic
    35,323  149
    3
    		Munster's Keatley ponders Italian switch as Leicester close in on Taute
    27,841  40
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Spencer, Vogue and Baby Too landed last night, but how did it go down with viewers?
    9,319  0
    2
    		Everyone is talking about the R Kelly docuseries, but are you up to speed on it?
    4,735  2
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Tuesday
    3,575  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GARDAí
    'We're not looking for anyone else': Man (32) arrested after woman's mutilated body found in Ardee
    'We're not looking for anyone else': Man (32) arrested after woman's mutilated body found in Ardee
    Unaccompanied learner driver with no L-plates arrested after driving 115km/h in 50km/h zone
    DPP file to be prepared after Gardaí arrest man (30s) in connection with Dublin 4 sexual assault
    IRELAND
    Fancy a stroll? Walkways and trails around Ireland are getting an upgrade
    Fancy a stroll? Walkways and trails around Ireland are getting an upgrade
    Kerry region named as one of Rough Guides' best places in the world to visit in 2019
    Here's what some Irish MEPs said when asked if there will be a hard border in Ireland
    SEXUAL ASSAULT
    Bill Kenneally appears in court charged with 171 counts of sexual assault against three boys
    Bill Kenneally appears in court charged with 171 counts of sexual assault against three boys
    Kevin Spacey ordered to stay away from sexual assault accuser ahead of next court date in March
    Gardaí release Evofit of suspect in alleged sexual assault in Dublin city

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie