Thieves attempt to steal ATM, then set digger on fire

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland are investigating after thieves attempted to steal an ATM in Co Tyrone in the early hours of this morning.

Thieves stole a piece of plant machinery in a bid to remove the ATM from a shop on Old Mountfield Road in Omagh at around 4am.

Police believe the machinery was stolen from a building site a short distance away, and was set on fire immediately after the incident.

“I am keen to trace the movements of a dark-coloured Volkswagen Passat which headed towards Cookstown, and I would appeal to anyone who believes they may have seen this vehicle around this time, or prior to when the incident was reported, to call us,” Detective Sergeant Robinson.

Anyone who was in the area around this time and saw any suspicious activity, or anyone who has information about this crime, has been asked to call detectives on 101, quoting reference 243 of 06/01/19.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.