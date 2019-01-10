Man walking home from work seriously injured after attack by gang of teens in west Dublin

GARDAÍ IN WEST Dublin have launched an investigation after a man was left with serious injuries following an assault yesterday afternoon.

The victim, a 31-year-old man, was walking home from work in the Castle Riada area close to a pub in Lucan when he was approached and assaulted by four teenagers.

He sustained serious injuries to his face.

A garda spokesman said: “The injured male was brought to James Connolly Memorial Hospital with non life threatening injuries.

“Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them at Lucan Garda Station on 01 666-7300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”