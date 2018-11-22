This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Attacker apologises to screwdriver assault victim he left 'pouring blood' on Luas

Lee Murray (23) pleaded guilty to assault of Sam Hess causing him harm.

By Declan Brennan Thursday 22 Nov 2018, 7:44 AM
Image: rollingnews.ie
Image: rollingnews.ie

A MAN WHO assaulted a morning commuter on a Luas tram has apologised to the victim.

Lee Murray (23), formerly of Sheepmoor Lawn, Blanchardstown pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to assault of Sam Hess causing him harm.

He also admitted producing a screwdriver during the assault on the Luas on 11 November 2016.

Garda Damien Killala told Gerardine Small BL, defending, that Hess was on his way to work at a building site in the early hours of the morning.

He was on the Luas and heading towards the Rialto stop in south Dublin when Murray and a group of men and women, got on the tram.

They were making a lot of noise and one man approached Mr Hess and asked for a cigarette. Mr Hess offered him the entire packet and the man continued talking to him.

The court heard that Murray then pulled out a flat head screwdriver and grabbed Hess and told him to take out whatever he had in his pockets.

When the victim expressed surprise Murray pushed the tool into the victim’s knuckle and the hand began “pouring blood”.

The group got off the train and Hess got off later and sought medical attention.

He told gardaí later that he was very fearful. A victim impact statement was given to the judge as evidence but not read out in court.

CCTV video footage of the attack was played to the judge on a laptop.

After his arrest, Murray said he was very drunk and had taken tablets and the incident was a blur. He was shocked when shown the footage and told gardaí he wanted to apologise to the victim.

Garda Killala said that Murray’s 34 previous convictions include theft, and possession of drugs. Last February he was sentenced to 20 months imprisonment for a firearms offence.

Judge Cormac Quinn adjourned sentencing to 15 February and ordered the production of a report from the Probation Service.

