This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 7 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trump nominates lawyer who served under George HW Bush as attorney general

Trump made the announcement while departing the White House for a trip to Missouri.

By Associated Press Friday 7 Dec 2018, 4:25 PM
1 hour ago 2,693 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4382481
Undated photo of William Barr.
Image: Time Warner via AP
Undated photo of William Barr.
Undated photo of William Barr.
Image: Time Warner via AP

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has said he will nominate William Barr, the late President George HW Bush’s attorney general, to serve in the same role.

Trump made the announcement while departing the White House for a trip to Missouri. He called Barr “a terrific man” and “one of the most respected jurists in the country”.

“I think he will serve with great distinction,” Trump said.

If confirmed by the Senate, Barr would succeed Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who was forced out by Trump last month following an acrimonious tenure. Sessions’ chief of staff, Matthew Whitaker, is currently serving as acting attorney general.

Trump’s fury at Sessions for recusing himself from the Russia investigation – which helped set in motion the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller – created deep tensions between Trump and his Justice Department.

He sometimes puts the word “Justice” in quotes when referring to the department in tweets and has railed against its leaders for failing to investigate his 2016 campaign rival, Hillary Clinton, as extensively as he would like.

Democrats will presumably seek reassurances during confirmation proceedings that Barr, who as attorney general would be in a position to oversee Mueller’s investigation, would not do anything to interfere with the probe.

Final stages

The investigation appears to be showing signs of entering its final stages, prompting a flurry of tweets from the president yesterday and today. But an attorney general opposed to the investigation could theoretically move to cut funding or block certain investigative steps.

Barr was attorney general between 1991 and 1993, serving in the Justice Department at the same time Mueller oversaw the department’s criminal division. Barr later worked as a corporate general counsel and is currently of counsel at a prominent international law firm, Kirkland & Ellis LLP.

Still, while in private practice, Barr has occasionally weighed in on hot-button investigative matters in ways that could prompt concerns among Democrats.

He told The New York Times in November 2017, in a story about Sessions directing his prosecutors to look into actions related Clinton, that “there is nothing inherently wrong about a president calling for an investigation” – though Barr also said one should not be launched just because a president wants it.

Deal

He also said there was more reason to investigate a uranium deal approved while Clinton was secretary of state in the Obama administration than potential collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.

“To the extent it is not pursuing these matters, the department is abdicating its responsibility,” Barr told the newspaper.

He also wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post in May 2017 defending Trump’s decision to fire former FBI Director James Comey, one of the actions Mueller has been examining for possible obstruction of justice.

He was quoted two months later in a Post story expressing concern that members of Mueller’s team had given contributions to Democratic candidates.

“In my view, prosecutors who make political contributions are identifying fairly strongly with a political party,” Barr said. “I would have liked to see him have more balance on this group.”

Barr had been on a White House short list of contenders for several weeks, said a person with knowledge of internal discussions who was not authorised to speak publicly. But some inside the White House were concerned that Barr was too aligned with establishment GOP forces.

Trump said Friday Barr had been his “first choice from Day One”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Tory MP suggests using possible 'no-deal' food shortages in Ireland to drop the backstop
    161,904  247
    2
    		It took 9 consecutive questions for bank execs to admit €1.3bn mortgage 'vehicle' won't pay tax
    54,666  61
    3
    		Death row inmate chooses electric chair over lethal injection, second inmate to do so in last two months
    29,164  40
    Fora
    1
    		‘Dawson Street was a fifth of our sales. When we closed we thought it would be a disaster’
    548  0
    2
    		DCU is in the running to house a European Space Agency lab for 5G tech
    140  0
    The42
    1
    		Long-awaited Carbery-Murray axis makes for a special occasion as Munster take on Castres
    33,073  26
    2
    		All-Ireland winner Jim McGuinness takes head coach role with US second-tier side Charlotte
    22,963  21
    3
    		How common is the use of painkillers in modern rugby?
    19,045  38
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Forget Netflix, here's 13 shows you should get stuck into on the new RTE Player
    6,784  0
    2
    		It's officially all over between Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham... it's The Dredge
    5,569  2
    3
    		Supervet's Noel Fitzpatrick opened up about getting bullied at school on his appearance on This Morning
    5,524  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Garda pleads not guilty to dangerous driving causing death of woman
    Garda pleads not guilty to dangerous driving causing death of woman
    Man convicted of €90,000 tiger kidnapping of postmistress, daughter and Italian student
    Former soldier jailed for three years for sexually assaulting niece and nephew
    HEALTH
    Irish women report painful complications from controversial sterilisation implant
    Irish women report painful complications from controversial sterilisation implant
    Health minister says HPV vaccine will be extended to boys next year
    Anti-vaccination myths can have devastating impacts on uptake rates, Harris warns EU
    GARDAí
    Four people arrested after â¬2.8 million of suspected cocaine seized in Dublin
    Four people arrested after €2.8 million of suspected cocaine seized in Dublin
    Gardaí arrest 15 people in Wexford and seize €85,000 worth of drugs during sting operation
    Gardaí thank public after missing 66-year-old found safe and well
    DUBLIN
    Dublin's 2013 Leinster-winning captain calls time on inter-county hurling career
    Dublin's 2013 Leinster-winning captain calls time on inter-county hurling career
    This Luas is being filled with essential gifts for people in emergency accommodation
    'There was a lot of damage': Five fire units battle blaze at landmark East Wall pub

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie