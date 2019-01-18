This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 18 January, 2019
Police in Australia arrest man over murder of Israeli student (21)

Aiia Maasarwe was the victim of a “horrendous, horrific attack”, police said

By AFP Friday 18 Jan 2019, 7:03 AM
58 minutes ago 4,250 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4446458
Image: Victoria Police
Image: Victoria Police

POLICE IN AUSTRALIA have arrested a man in relation to the murder of Israeli student Aiia Maasarwe, some two days after her body was found in Melbourne.

The 21-year-old was killed on the way home from a comedy show in Melbourne just after midnight on Wednesday, with her body found in bushes near a tram stop by passers-by several hours later.

A 20-year-old man from the outer suburbs of Melbourne was arrested at 11.20am local time today, police said.

“Homicide Squad detectives have arrested a man as part of the ongoing investigation into the death of Aiia Maasarwe,” Victoria Police said in a statement.

“Police would like to thank the public for their assistance with the investigation.”

Yesterday, police said Maasarwe was killed in a late-night attack while she was speaking on the phone with her sister.

They described the murder as a “horrendous, horrific attack”.

Campaigners today called for an end to the “epidemic of violence against women” ahead of a vigil in memory of Maasarwe.

Several memorials are to be held today, including one where mourners dressed in black will hold a silent vigil on the steps of the Victorian state parliament.

Another memorial plans to fill the 86 tram, which Maasarwe was believed to have ridden on her way home, with red roses that were reportedly her favourite flowers.

Some of the organisers were the same ones who organised a vigil for Eurydice Dixon, a 22-year-old local comedian who was killed in a Melbourne park last year as she was going home.

“We’re as angry as we were last time,” organiser Jessamy Gleeson told Melbourne’s Herald Sun today, adding more needed to be done to keep women safe.

“We shouldn’t have these one-off vigils. There needs to be continued engagement and conversation about violence against women.”

Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison took to Twitter, calling the crime “an incredibly shocking, despicable and tragic attack”.

“My heart goes out to Aiia’s family and friends and everyone whose life she touched.”

© – AFP 2019 

