AUSTRALIA’S LATEST PRIME Minister has said it’s time to stop ousting people from his job.

Current PM Scott Morrison is the latest in a long line of leaders, and said the Australian people are “sick of” the revolving door in the country’s top political office.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was snapped at the G20 summit last week reading an apparent briefing note containing a picture of Morrison on her way into meeting him.

So, how well do you remember Australian Prime Ministers?