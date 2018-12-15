This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 15 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Australia recognises west Jerusalem as capital of Israel

A contentious embassy shift from Tel Aviv will not occur until a peace settlement is achieved.

By AFP Saturday 15 Dec 2018, 7:14 AM
49 minutes ago 1,839 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4397558
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.
Image: AAP/PA Images

AUSTRALIA NOW RECOGNISES west Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said today, but a contentious embassy shift from Tel Aviv will not occur until a peace settlement is achieved.

Canberra became one of just a few governments around the world to follow US President Donald Trump’s lead and recognise the contested city as Israel’s capital, but Morrison also committed to recognising a future state of Palestine with east Jerusalem as its capital.

“Australia now recognises west Jerusalem – being the seat of the Knesset and many of the institutions of government – is the capital of Israel,” Morrison said in a speech in Sydney.

Both Israel and the Palestinians claim Jerusalem as their capital.

Most foreign nations avoided moving embassies there to prevent inflaming peace talks on the city’s final status – until Trump unilaterally moved the US embassy there earlier this year.

“We look forward to moving our embassy to west Jerusalem when practical, in support of and after final status of determination,” Morrison said, adding that work on a new site for the embassy was underway.

In the interim, the prime minister said, Australia would establish a defence and trade office in the west of the holy city.

Furthermore, recognising our commitment to a two-state solution, the Australian government is also resolved to acknowledge the aspirations of the Palestinian people for a future state with its capital in east Jerusalem.

Morrison first floated a shift in foreign policy in October, which angered Australia’s immediate neighbour Indonesia – the world’s most populous Muslim nation.

The issue has put a halt on years-long negotiations on a bilateral trade deal.

Canberra on Friday told its citizens travelling to Indonesia to “exercise a high degree of caution”, warning of protests in the capital Jakarta and popular holiday hotspots, including Bali.

Morrison pointed to Australia’s military history in the region, and the country’s interest in a “rules-based” order in the Middle East, to support the shift in foreign policy.

The prime minister vowed Australia would no longer abstain from UN resolutions he said “attacked” Israel, but would instead oppose them, including the “Jerusalem” resolution, which asks nations not to locate diplomatic missions to the holy city. 

“The UN General Assembly is now the place where Israel is bullied and where anti-Semitism is cloaked in language about human rights,” Morrison said.

 ’All risk and no gain’ 

The Jerusalem decision could help the embattled Australian PM -  who faces the prospect of an election drubbing next year – with Jewish and conservative Christian voters and win him friends in the White House.

The opposition Labor party slammed Morrison for putting “self-interest ahead of the national interest”.

“Recognising West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, while continuing to locate Australia’s embassy in Tel Aviv, is nothing more than a face saving exercise,” shadow minister for foreign affairs Penny Wong said in a statement.

“This is a decision which is all risk and no gain,” she said, adding it puts Australia “out of step” with the international community.

Trump’s decision to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv last May prompted tens of thousands of Palestinian protesters to approach the heavily-protected Israeli border. At least 62 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire that day.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has previously hailed Morrison’s initiative.

The Palestinian government will press for Arab and Muslim states to “withdraw their ambassadors” and take some “meat and wheat” style “economic boycott measures” over Canberra’s decision, Palestinian ambassador to Australia Izzat Abdulhadi told AFP Friday.

The Australia Palestine Advocacy Network (APAN) on today said Morrison’s move “serves no Australian interest”.

“This sabotages any real possibility for a future just agreement and further emboldens Israel to continue with its daily human rights violations of Palestinians,” APAN president Bishop George Browning said in a statement.

© AFP 2018 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Jo'Burger Group goes into liquidation and closes Dublin restaurants
    71,658  37
    2
    		'You called me nebulous!': Juncker explains remarks after heated exchange with Theresa May goes viral
    50,756  77
    3
    		Met Éireann warns of 'hazardous' conditions as wet and windy weekend expected
    45,201  22
    Fora
    1
    		'Your business becomes part of who you are. That makes it harder to shake off criticism'
    115  0
    2
    		Losses have narrowed at fintech firm TransferMate as it goes all in on its US expansion
    28  0
    The42
    1
    		20-year-old Irish defender Masterson named in Liverpool squad for clash with Man Utd
    25,307  29
    2
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    20,322  6
    3
    		Taylor and Wahlstrom safely on weight for world-title showdown at Madison Square Garden
    18,798  5
    DailyEdge
    1
    		So it begins: Emma Watson shared her first photo with Saoirse Ronan from the set of Little Women
    9,061  0
    2
    		Dermot Bannon said 200 people showed up to have a nose around his gaff when it went on sale
    5,291  0
    3
    		7 Christmas gifts that your mam might actually use
    4,462  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Man raped child while on bail for sexual abuse offences
    Man raped child while on bail for sexual abuse offences
    Case by Jackson and Olding to recover legal costs dismissed by judge in Belfast
    Man who fled Ireland and changed identity after driving car into group of friends given six-year sentence
    GARDAí
    'It's very disappointing': Garda probe launched as TD's office covered in urine and anti-abortion graffiti
    'It's very disappointing': Garda probe launched as TD's office covered in urine and anti-abortion graffiti
    Taxi driver robbed at knifepoint and vehicle stolen during late night attack in Drogheda
    Man due in court after car mounted pavement and hit three people in Ardee
    DUBLIN
    Armed robbers steal cash from Dublin supermarket
    Armed robbers steal cash from Dublin supermarket
    Devastating fire that killed pregnant woman and three children was caused by tea light
    The national average rent is €1,122 per month - it's an extra €500 if you want to live in the capital
    FRANCE
    Police release image of Strasbourg attacker suspect as Irish visitors to France told to exercise caution
    Police release image of Strasbourg attacker suspect as Irish visitors to France told to exercise caution
    Suspected Christmas market gunman Cherif Chekatt shot dead by police in Strasbourg
    Who is the Strasbourg Christmas market attacker Cherif Chekatt?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie