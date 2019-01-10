This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 10 January, 2019
Australian man charged with sending dangerous parcels to embassies

Savas Avan appeared in a Melbourne court after being arrested at his home in rural Victoria state yesterday.

By AFP Thursday 10 Jan 2019, 8:08 AM
1 hour ago 2,935 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4432480
A court artist sketch by Paul Tyquin of Savas Avan who faced Melbourne Magistrates Court today
Image: Paul Tyquin/AAP via PA Images
A court artist sketch by Paul Tyquin of Savas Avan who faced Melbourne Magistrates Court today
A court artist sketch by Paul Tyquin of Savas Avan who faced Melbourne Magistrates Court today
Image: Paul Tyquin/AAP via PA Images

AN AUSTRALIAN MAN has been charged with sending dozens of packages believed to contain asbestos to embassies and consulates around the country.

Savas Avan appeared in a Melbourne court after being arrested at his home in rural Victoria state yesterday, the same day several consulates in Melbourne received the suspicious packages, authorities said.

Local media reported that Avan (49) attended court wearing a T-shirt featuring a character from the animated film Minions, with the slogan “more than meets the eye”.

Police allege he sent 38 parcels containing a dangerous substance to consulates and embassies in Melbourne, Canberra and Sydney.

Local media quoted court documents saying the substance was asbestos, a cancer-causing material once widely used in construction, but a police spokeswoman declined to confirm or deny the reports.

Police did not put forward a motive for Avan’s alleged actions.

He was charged with sending dangerous materials through the post. The charges carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, police said.

Avan was ordered held without bail and is due to appear in court again in early March.

Yesterday, emergency services raced to a string of diplomatic facilities in Melbourne that had received the suspect packages.

There was no obvious pattern to countries targeted, with consulates of the United States, China, Italy, India, Japan and New Zealand suffering scares.

The first suspect packages were found at three consulates and embassies in Sydney and Canberra earlier in the week, leading the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs to send notes to all diplomatic missions on Tuesday “alerting them to the possibility of suspicious packages being delivered by mail”.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing. 

© AFP 2019

AFP

