Tuesday 6 November, 2018
Australian man killed in shark attack on Great Barrier Reef

The 33-year-old died after being airlifted to a mainland hospital.

By AFP Tuesday 6 Nov 2018, 7:08 AM
59 minutes ago 5,075 Views 7 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4324357
Image: Shutterstock/Alessandro De Maddalena
Image: Shutterstock/Alessandro De Maddalena

A MAN HAS died after being mauled by a shark in the third such attack in two months at a popular tourist site on Australia’s Great Barrier Reef.

Rescue workers said that the man suffered serious wounds to his legs and one arm in the attack yesterday afternoon in the Whitsunday islands off Queensland state.

The 33-year-old died after being airlifted to a mainland hospital, according to national broadcaster ABC.

The attack came less than two months after an Australian woman and a 12-year-old girl were bitten and seriously hurt by sharks within 24 hours of each other in the same area.

Those attacks in one of Australia’s most well-known tourist areas led authorities to set out baited lines to capture and kill several sharks.

The Whitsundays is an island chain featuring pristine beaches, turquoise water and sparkling reefs on Queensland’s tropical coast.

The area is popular with tourists from all over Australia as well as visitors from overseas.

© AFP 2018 

