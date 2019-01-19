Australian police charge man with rape and murder of Israeli student

People gather for a vigil in the memory of slain international student Aiia Maasarwe at Latrobe University, Melbourne

AUSTRALIAN POLICE HAVE charged a man with the rape and murder of Israeli student Aiia Maasarwe, some three days after her body was found in Melbourne.

The 21-year-old was speaking to her sister on the phone when she was attacked just after midnight on Wednesday, on the way home from a comedy show.

Her body was found in bushes near a tram stop by passers-by several hours later.

Victoria police, who have described the attack as “horrific”, arrested 20-year-old Codey Herrmann in the outer suburbs of Melbourne on Friday.

He appeared in Melbourne Magistrates’ Court today to face charges of rape and murder.

He was remanded in custody and is due to re-appear in court on Monday.

Maasarwe was killed after getting off a tram near the university where she was completing a year-long exchange.

Aiia Maasarwe's father Saeed Maasarwe is seen at the vigil for his daughter on the steps of Parliament House in Melbourne Source: AAP/PA Images

Hundreds of people dressed in black held several vigils in Melbourne for Maasarwe on Friday, including filling the 86 tram, which she was believed to have ridden on her way home, with flowers.

Her father Saeed broke down at the crime scene, where dozens of flowers and messages from the public were left nearby in support.

“I feel very, very sad from one side, but from another side, when I get this support and this help – from the people, from the community, from the police – it makes the suffering to feel a little more better,” he told reporters.

“I want to be with her for more time, but someone decided I cannot be.”

