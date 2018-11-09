One dead, several injured in Melbourne stab attack

MULTIPLE PEOPLE WERE injured and one person was killed in a rush hour stabbing incident in Melbourne’s central business district today, police have said, after apprehended a suspect near a burning vehicle.

Victoria Police said officers “initially responded to a report of a car on fire” in the city centre at around 4:20pm local time, as people began to leave work for the weekend.

“A man was arrested at the scene and has been taken to hospital under police guard in a critical condition.”

Local media showed video footage of a large man in a dark tunic slashing and stabbing wildly at two police officers as the vehicle burned, before being shot with a weapon.

Police warned people to avoid the area, but said they “are not looking for anyone further at this early stage.”

“The exact circumstances are yet to be determined at this stage. The area has been cordoned off,” police said.

Police and State Premier asked people to avoid the area today, adding that updates will be provided by Victoria police.

There's been an incident in the CBD near Bourke St. Details are still unclear – but please avoid the area and always follow the instructions of emergency services personnel. Official updates will be provided by @VictoriaPolice. — Daniel Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) November 9, 2018

