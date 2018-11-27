This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 28 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Success for Lynn Ruane, Sally Rooney and Aislings everywhere at Irish Book Awards

Here are this year’s winners.

By Aoife Barry Tuesday 27 Nov 2018, 10:45 PM
1 hour ago 6,401 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4362303
Senator Lynn Ruane pictured at the An Post Irish Book Awards.
Image: Patrick Bolger
Senator Lynn Ruane pictured at the An Post Irish Book Awards.
Senator Lynn Ruane pictured at the An Post Irish Book Awards.
Image: Patrick Bolger

IT’S THAT TIME of year again – when the best Irish books of the last 12 months are rightfully given their awards.

This year’s An Post Irish Book Awards ceremony took place at a backed Clayton Hotel on the Burlington Road, and saw Sally Rooney, Lynn Ruane, Emilie Pine, Emer McLysaght and Sarah Breen and Liz Nugent among the winning authors.

Now in its 13th year, the awards ceremony was attended by Ireland’s top writers, publishers, booksellers and media personalities.

Renowned Irish poet Thomas Kinsella was announced as the recipient of the Bob Hughes Lifetime Achievement Award, while a special award was presented to the family of author Emma Hannigan, who passed away earlier this year.

Below is the full list of winners for the An Post Irish Book Awards 2018:

  • TheJournal.ie Best Irish Published Book of the Year Winner

Lighthouses of Ireland by Roger O’Reilly (Collins Press)

  • National Book Tokens Children’s Book of the Year (Junior)

The President’s Cat by Peter Donnelly (Gill Books)

  • National Book Tokens Children’s Book of the Year (Senior)

Blazing a Trail by Sarah Webb and Lauren O’Neill (The O’Brien Press)

  • Dept 51@ Eason Teen / Young Adult Book of the Year

The Weight of a Thousand Feathers by Brian Conaghan (Bloomsbury)

  • Eason Book Club Novel of the Year

Normal People by Sally Rooney (Faber & Faber)

  • Specsavers Popular Fiction Book of the Year

The Importance of Being Aisling by Emer McLysaght and Sarah Breen (Gill Books)

  • Irish Independent Crime Fiction Book of the Year

Skin Deep by Liz Nugent (Penguin Ireland)

  • Sunday Independent Newcomer of the Year

Notes to Self by Emilie Pine (Tramp Press)

  • Onside Non-Fiction Book of the Year

People Like Me by Lynn Ruane (Gill Books)

  • Ireland AM Popular Non-Fiction Book of the Year

The Cow Book by John Connell (Granta Books)

  • EUROSPAR Cookbook of the Year

Currabinny Cookbook by James Kavanagh and William Murray (Penguin Ireland)

  • Bord Gáis Energy Sports Book of the Year

Game Changer by Cora Staunton with Mary White (PRH Transworld Ireland)

  • RTÉ Radio 1’s The Ryan Tubridy Show Listeners’ Choice Award

Skin Deep by Liz Nugent (Penguin Ireland)

  • Listowel Writers’ Week Irish Poem of the Year

Birthday by Brian Kirk

  • Writing,ie Short Story of the Year

How to Build a Space Rocket by Roisin O’Donnell (From The Broken Spiral ed by RM Clarke)

  • The Love Leabhar Gaeilge Irish Language Book of the Year

Tuatha De Denann by Diarmuid Johnson (Leabhar Breac)

Maria Dickenson, Chairperson of the An Post Irish Book Awards, said: “This is a really outstanding line-up of winners. It demonstrates the absolute breadth of quality writing we have in Ireland, right across the genre spectrum. It is also great to see so many female writers winning accolades this year.

Many of them, including Emilie Pine, Sarah Webb, Lynne Ruane, Cora Staunton and Sally Rooney, are all writing about what it means to be a modern woman in contemporary Ireland and it is striking that these authors used the art of writing to tell their stories in such a truthful and honest way.

David McRedmond, CEO at An Post, saluted “all those who encourage new and established writers to persevere in their craft and creativity, enriching our lives and our understanding of each other”.

IrishBookAwards18_0486 TV presenter and author Graham Norton pictured at the An Post Irish Book Awards. Source: Patrick Bolger

This year, over 100,000 votes were cast by book lovers to select the winners in each category, a 96% increase on the number of votes cast last year. From tomorrow (28 November 2018), the public can vote for their overall An Post Book of the Year by going to the official website.

The winner will be announced in January and anyone who votes is in with the chance of winning €100 in National Book Tokens. Previous winners include John Crowley, Donál Ó Drisceoil, Mike Murphy and John Borgonovo for Atlas of the Irish Revolution, Mike Mc Cormack for Solar Bones, Louise O’ Neill for Asking for It, and Belinda McKeon for Solace.

This year’s ceremony was presented by Keelin Shanley, while each winning author was interviewed by RTÉ’s Evelyn O’Rourke after they received their award. Full highlights of the An Post Irish Book Awards will be broadcast on RTÉ One at 10.15pm this Thursday, 29 November.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Calls to leave body of American killed by arrow-shooting tribe on island
    115,907  121
    2
    		Status Orange wind warning issued for 6 counties from tomorrow morning as Storm Diana hits
    85,045  48
    3
    		Dublin football club player 'alive and well' in Spain after being reported dead by his team
    84,187  0
    Fora
    1
    		After delivering another tasty profit, Supermac's is testing Deliveroo - with mixed results
    370  0
    2
    		After years of losses, a profitable CurrencyFair is ready to take on Asia
    231  0
    3
    		Blackwater Distillery wants to use blockchain to rid Irish whiskey of 'smoke and mirrors'
    159  0
    The42
    1
    		'I was studying for my exams and got a call. The number wasn't saved, but it was Joe'
    48,372  10
    2
    		As it happened: Man United v Young Boys, Champions League
    28,212  25
    3
    		November Report Card: How the world's top 10 are shaping up for Japan 2019
    23,987  7
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Johnny Depp tried to play a Pogues song at Shane McGowan's wedding and he was having none of it
    6,865  0
    2
    		Cardi B has responded after Jameela Jamil said she hopes she 's**ts her pants in public'... it's The Dredge
    5,080  0
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Tuesday
    4,950  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Air conditioning dispute between SeÃ¡n Gallagher's firm and Nokia comes before court
    Air conditioning dispute between Seán Gallagher's firm and Nokia comes before court
    Man rammed girlfriend's face off door and kicked her in head with steel-toe shoe
    Teen launched 'completely unprovoked attack' that resulted in victim losing half of both his front teeth
    HEALTH
    'It's a no-brainer': Vicky Phelan calls for drug to be available to all Irish women with cervical cancer
    'It's a no-brainer': Vicky Phelan calls for drug to be available to all Irish women with cervical cancer
    Hospital consultants threaten industrial action next year over unequal pay
    'Walking into a crisis': 61 psychiatrist posts are vacant around the country
    DUBLIN
    Walker rescued from rocks amid stormy conditions on Great South Wall
    Walker rescued from rocks amid stormy conditions on Great South Wall
    Former pub owner who turned to drugs trade to offset gambling debts jailed for five years
    '13 years of blood, sweat and tears': Kellie Harrington returns to Dublin a world champion
    RUSSIA
    Ukrainian president warns of threat of 'full-scale war' with Russia
    Ukrainian president warns of threat of 'full-scale war' with Russia
    Tom Clonan: 'If cool heads prevail, the Kerch situation should not escalate ... but we don't live in a time of cool heads'
    Ukraine backs martial law after confrontation at sea with Russia

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie