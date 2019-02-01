Police discover baby abandoned in London park during freezing conditions

POLICE IN LONDON are appealing for the mother of a newborn baby found in Newham to come forward so that she can receive medical care and support.

Police were called at approximately 10.15pm last night to a park area close to Roman Road/Saxon Road, to reports of an abandoned baby.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and the infant, a baby girl, was taken to an east London hospital where she is being cared for.

In a direct appeal to the child’s mother, Inspector Shane Clarke of North East Command Unit, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for your welfare and I urge you to make contact either with police, your local hospital or GP surgery. It is really important that we know that you are safe.

“I would also urge anyone who has information that could help us to reunite this baby with her mother to come forward.”