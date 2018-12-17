'We need to know she’s okay': Gardaí appeal for mother of baby 'Belle' to come forward

Flowers and a stone painted with the image of an angel near the location of where the baby's body was discovered.

Flowers and a stone painted with the image of an angel near the location of where the baby's body was discovered.

GARDAÍ HAVE URGED the mother of a baby girl whose body was found on a beach in north Dublin to come forward, saying that she is not in any trouble and that they are concerned for her wellbeing.

The body of the baby – who gardaí have named “Belle” – was found at 10am on Saturday morning on Bell’s Beach in Balbriggan, by a woman who was cleaning the area.

Speaking today on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, detective inspector Brian Downey said that baby girl was a full-term child that had died at some stage before delivery.

Gardaí have said that there was no foul play involved in the death.

Downey stressed that the mother of the child – who has not been identified or contacted gardaí – is not under any criminal investigation and is in no trouble.

“The girl or the woman who gave birth is not in trouble… There is no criminal investigation,” he said.

However, he said gardaí were concerned for her welfare and that she should contact either them or a hospital to seek medical treatment.

“Please come forward… You do need medical intervention. You need medical help.

Our only concern is the health and wellbeing of the mother.

We don’t need to speak to her.. But we do need to know she’s okay. That she is safe… She is receiving the medical intervention she requires.

Downey said that anyone with any information should contact the gardaí or Tusla or another state body to ensure the woman is properly cared for.

“In confidence”

Downey said that it wasn’t certain how long Belle’s body had lain on the beach before it was discovered, but that it wasn’t a lengthy time.

“You’re talking maybe a day or so,” he said.

He said the gardaí were concerned with creating “a safe environment” so that the mother would come forward.

Also speaking to Morning Ireland, Dr Rhona Mahony – Master of the National Maternity Hospital – said that if the woman comes forward, she will be spoken to “in absolute confidence”.

“We will speak to her in absolute confidence… our primary is care for her,” she said.

Anyone with information can contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111. The National Maternity Hospital can be contacted on 01 6373100.