This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 17 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We need to know she’s okay': Gardaí appeal for mother of baby 'Belle' to come forward

The body of the baby was found at 10am on Saturday morning,

By Cormac Fitzgerald Monday 17 Dec 2018, 8:53 AM
12 minutes ago 882 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4399272
Flowers and a stone painted with the image of an angel near the location of where the baby's body was discovered.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Flowers and a stone painted with the image of an angel near the location of where the baby's body was discovered.
Flowers and a stone painted with the image of an angel near the location of where the baby's body was discovered.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ HAVE URGED the mother of a baby girl whose body was found on a beach in north Dublin to come forward, saying that she is not in any trouble and that they are concerned for her wellbeing. 

The body of the baby – who gardaí have named “Belle” – was found at 10am on Saturday morning on Bell’s Beach in Balbriggan, by a woman who was cleaning the area.

Speaking today on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, detective inspector Brian Downey said that baby girl was a full-term child that had died at some stage before delivery. 

Gardaí have said that there was no foul play involved in the death. 

Downey stressed that the mother of the child – who has not been identified or contacted gardaí – is not under any criminal investigation and is in no trouble.

“The girl or the woman who gave birth is not in trouble… There is no criminal investigation,” he said. 

However, he said gardaí were concerned for her welfare and that she should contact either them or a hospital to seek medical treatment. 

“Please come forward… You do need medical intervention. You need medical help.

Our only concern is the health and wellbeing of the mother. 
We don’t need to speak to her.. But we do need to know she’s okay. That she is safe… She is receiving the medical intervention she requires.

Downey said that anyone with any information should contact the gardaí or Tusla or another state body to ensure the woman is properly cared for.

“In confidence” 

Downey said that it wasn’t certain how long Belle’s body had lain on the beach before it was discovered, but that it wasn’t a lengthy time.

“You’re talking maybe a day or so,” he said.

He said the gardaí were concerned with creating “a safe environment” so that the mother would come forward. 

Also speaking to Morning Ireland, Dr Rhona Mahony – Master of the National Maternity Hospital – said that if the woman comes forward, she will be spoken to “in absolute confidence”. 

“We will speak to her in absolute confidence… our primary is care for her,” she said.  

Anyone with information can contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111. The National Maternity Hospital can be contacted on 01 6373100.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Eight injured, vehicles torched and dog killed after raid on repossessed farmhouse in Roscommon
    137,762  357
    2
    		Body of baby found on Dublin beach was a full-term baby girl
    54,085  25
    3
    		There are now over 5,000 'property millionaires' in Ireland
    49,858  34
    Fora
    1
    		A no-nonsense guide to rolling out a workplace wellness scheme that works
    134  0
    2
    		Online gifting platform Clevergift is gearing up to go live with dozens of retailers in the new year
    50  0
    The42
    1
    		Is Roy Keane a good pundit?
    48,247  66
    2
    		As it happened: Liverpool v Manchester United, Premier League
    47,747  42
    3
    		Shaqiri inspires Liverpool to first Anfield win over Man United since 2013
    36,405  93
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Poll: Do you know the hell of second-hand embarrassment?
    6,666  2
    2
    		Kate Winslet and Jack Black in The Holiday are the worst movie couple ever
    5,226  3
    3
    		Save or splurge: 14 pyjama sets to suit any budget this festive season
    4,538  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    Local TDs condemn attack on repossessed Roscommon farmhouse, but call for negotiations to keep family in home
    Local TDs condemn attack on repossessed Roscommon farmhouse, but call for negotiations to keep family in home
    Eight injured, vehicles torched and dog killed after raid on repossessed farmhouse in Roscommon
    Body of baby found on Dublin beach was a full-term baby girl
    DATA PROTECTION
    Fears over publishing anonymous list of former ministers' pensions in case they were easily identifiable
    Fears over publishing anonymous list of former ministers' pensions in case they were easily identifiable
    Health body apologises after email addresses of 200 job applicants are incorrectly shared in email
    Public consultation on children's data protection rights will begin next week
    LEO VARADKAR
    A UK newspaper said that Theresa May 'loathes' Leo Varadkar, but Simon Coveney says it's 'nonsense'
    A UK newspaper said that Theresa May 'loathes' Leo Varadkar, but Simon Coveney says it's 'nonsense'
    Taoiseach: 'JobPath may not be needed in the future'
    Taoiseach's department has spent nearly €500k on video production since Varadkar took office
    CHRISTMAS
    It's going to be a wet and windy week with a risk of spot flooding
    It's going to be a wet and windy week with a risk of spot flooding
    Quiz: Which of these strange Christmas traditions are real?
    Kate Winslet and Jack Black in The Holiday are the worst movie couple ever

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie